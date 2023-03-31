Rubbish March? Could have been worse, you could have been one of these 17 people

Life

It’s been another long month but at least the majority of us have some sort of public holiday to look forward to over the next week or two.

But if you’ve had a bad month, reassure yourself with these 17 unfortunate moments that went viral on Reddit in March that it could have been worse …

1. ‘Blizzard blew the man door on my garage open yesterday’

(via)

2. ‘That’s not what I wanted to fall from the cabinet :/’



(via)

3. ‘I ordered this “ottoman” for my wife… Should have double checked the dimensions 😐’

(via)

4. ‘Amazon said it was delivered 2 weeks ago. Couldn’t find it, snow finally melted a bit. (1/2 mile away from house)’

(via)

5. ‘While my family with young kids were staying at this airbnb, a old man walked into the backyard and started draining the pool’

(via)

6. ‘Puppy Finds This in Duffle Night Before Travelling Abroad’

(via)

7. ‘Not quite how I wanted my morning to start :(‘

(via)

8. ‘I wanted to get the wrinkles out of my jacket, but I left a bar of dark chocolate in the pocket’

(via)