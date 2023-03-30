Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence treated this Steven Seagal news with the contempt it deserved

Politics

A Spanish sports news site recently reported on the latest apparent developments with former Hollywood actor, former reserve deputy sheriff and current massive fan of Vladimir Putin – Steven Seagal.

The news was treated with all the contempt it deserves by the social media team behind Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence Twitter account.

It’s been reported that russia has recruited Steven Seagal to teach martial arts to its soldiers.

Rumor has it that the Seagal-style running technique will be included in the training.

russian soldiers will now be able to run away from their positions with weird hand motions. pic.twitter.com/rEGr2xfwuf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 23, 2023

No prisoners taken there.

Twitter loved to see it.

1.

2.

We're living in a south park episode istg https://t.co/ev7BERPEic — ♦ Lex is too gay to function ♦ (@_Demented_Yeen) March 24, 2023

3.

It's also rumoured Segal will be running a weekend workshop three times a month on "techniques for maximizing the effects of Just For Men." https://t.co/3EJynlttlT — Keith Burgoyne (@keithburgoyne) March 24, 2023

4.

5.

6.

STRATCOM = shit posting. Change my mind. https://t.co/PzPFUHDxUL — John Ridge 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@John_A_Ridge) March 23, 2023

7.

Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting… but not in a good way 😀 https://t.co/WXWZ6QYRk2 pic.twitter.com/r3bpfS2aqp — Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) March 23, 2023

8.

Tell me you've run out of hope, without telling me you've run out of hope. — Joe TaaDaa (@JTaadaa) March 24, 2023

9.

Shot from the training camp pic.twitter.com/1XUHFyYuZ6 — Satoshidisco (@satoshidisco) March 23, 2023

10.

Shit just got serious. https://t.co/vDjDDeWKSw — Historical Firearms | Matthew Moss (@historicfirearm) March 23, 2023

11.

A 100% free / 44 billion dollar website https://t.co/XieoyDJjs9 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 23, 2023

Seagal could do much worse than train Russians to fight.

Steven Seagal threatens to make new movies if US keeps arming Ukraine pic.twitter.com/cUVaXLaPUz — Sputnik Not (@Sputnik_Not) January 21, 2023

READ MORE

There’s something about the way Steven Seagal says ‘Vladimir Putin’

Source @DefenceU Image Screengrab