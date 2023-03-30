Politics

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence treated this Steven Seagal news with the contempt it deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2023

A Spanish sports news site recently reported on the latest apparent developments with former Hollywood actor, former reserve deputy sheriff and current massive fan of Vladimir PutinSteven Seagal.

The news was treated with all the contempt it deserves by the social media team behind Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence Twitter account.

No prisoners taken there.

Twitter loved to see it.

Seagal could do much worse than train Russians to fight.

Source @DefenceU Image Screengrab