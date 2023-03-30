This landlord’s letter to the Telegraph is the most infuriating thing you’ll read today
Not all landlords are bad, obviously. Pub landlords, for instance.
But residential landlords are a rather less welcome phenomenon for most people. We mention this after this particular landlord – one of around 1.5 million in the UK, apparently – wrote a letter to the Telegraph’s ‘moral money’ column.
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @AvaSantina.
Insufferable landlords. (Via Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/u3Z282Hy6p
— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 29, 2023
And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.
And it got just the responses it deserved.
imagine getting £2,300 a month – roughly the average UK rate of take-home pay – exclusively off the back of the labour of others while you sit around doing nothing, and then wondering if, morally, you are entitled to *more*
— Ed Hammond (@CfGS_Ed) March 29, 2023
Won’t somebody please please think of the millionaire landlords….
— Otto English (@Otto_English) March 29, 2023
Personally, I’m financially stable, but life is getting more expensive for everyone so fuck them peasants
— Kenny Lomas (@KendrickLomarr) March 29, 2023
“I feel like I should be being more evil – am I right?”
— Jake Kane (@JakeKane2) March 29, 2023
Incredible. “Life is getting more expensive for everyone, so should I contribute to the problem, even though I don’t need to?”
— Glenn Burgess (@GlennBurgess) March 29, 2023
Wow. Imagine actually thinking about raising rent in this situation, then writing it down, and then sending into a national newspaper to ask for advice. It’s unconscionable.
— Joe Mealing (@joewmealing) March 29, 2023
“I’m financially stable but I want 10% more pure income I don’t have to lift a finger for every month”
— Rob Incognito (@MrPostsGood) March 29, 2023
“life is getting more expensive for everyone” because of people like you pal
— Cole (@ItsColOutside) March 29, 2023
“Life is getting more expensive for everyone, and I’m worried that I’m missing out on profiting from it too”
— Sam (@CuriouslyQuiet1) March 29, 2023
“Should I make people homeless to make an additional £230 I clearly do not need?”
What a quandary.
— Callum James (@gibby9790) March 29, 2023
To conclude …
— Liz Slade (@lizslayed) March 29, 2023
Last word to @AvaSantina.
I really couldn’t care less btw if you think you’re a good landlord etc. Don’t comment on here to tell me, just unfollow me.
— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 29, 2023
