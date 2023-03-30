Life

This landlord’s letter to the Telegraph is the most infuriating thing you’ll read today

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2023

Not all landlords are bad, obviously. Pub landlords, for instance.

But residential landlords are a rather less welcome phenomenon for most people. We mention this after this particular landlord – one of around 1.5 million in the UK, apparently – wrote a letter to the Telegraph’s ‘moral money’ column.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @AvaSantina.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And it got just the responses it deserved.

To conclude …

Last word to @AvaSantina.

Source Telegraph Twitter