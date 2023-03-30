This landlord’s letter to the Telegraph is the most infuriating thing you’ll read today

Life

Not all landlords are bad, obviously. Pub landlords, for instance.

But residential landlords are a rather less welcome phenomenon for most people. We mention this after this particular landlord – one of around 1.5 million in the UK, apparently – wrote a letter to the Telegraph’s ‘moral money’ column.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @AvaSantina.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And it got just the responses it deserved.

imagine getting £2,300 a month – roughly the average UK rate of take-home pay – exclusively off the back of the labour of others while you sit around doing nothing, and then wondering if, morally, you are entitled to *more* — Ed Hammond (@CfGS_Ed) March 29, 2023

Won’t somebody please please think of the millionaire landlords…. — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 29, 2023

Personally, I’m financially stable, but life is getting more expensive for everyone so fuck them peasants — Kenny Lomas (@KendrickLomarr) March 29, 2023

“I feel like I should be being more evil – am I right?” — Jake Kane (@JakeKane2) March 29, 2023

Incredible. “Life is getting more expensive for everyone, so should I contribute to the problem, even though I don’t need to?” — Glenn Burgess (@GlennBurgess) March 29, 2023

Wow. Imagine actually thinking about raising rent in this situation, then writing it down, and then sending into a national newspaper to ask for advice. It’s unconscionable. — Joe Mealing (@joewmealing) March 29, 2023

“I’m financially stable but I want 10% more pure income I don’t have to lift a finger for every month” — Rob Incognito (@MrPostsGood) March 29, 2023

“life is getting more expensive for everyone” because of people like you pal — Cole (@ItsColOutside) March 29, 2023

“Life is getting more expensive for everyone, and I’m worried that I’m missing out on profiting from it too” — Sam (@CuriouslyQuiet1) March 29, 2023

“Should I make people homeless to make an additional £230 I clearly do not need?” What a quandary. — Callum James (@gibby9790) March 29, 2023

To conclude …

Last word to @AvaSantina.

I really couldn’t care less btw if you think you’re a good landlord etc. Don’t comment on here to tell me, just unfollow me. — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 29, 2023

Source Telegraph Twitter