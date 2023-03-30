Surprise, surprise – Phineas the cat’s Scouse accent has sent him wildly viral

Animals

Meet Phineas the cat. He’s a gorgeous ginger tabby with his own TikTok account, on which he has more than 220,000 followers – and we suspect he’ll soon have a lot more.

He was born with a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes his movements somewhat erratic, but he’s otherwise healthy and he’s clearly, nonetheless, a spirited little guy.

He also has a very loud voice.

The clip of Phin’s long meow turned up on Twitter, where @thxgworkout noticed something else about it.

no but why does the cat have a scouse accent? someone anyone tell me you hear it too pic.twitter.com/xoCEwIJzvY — (@thxgworkout) March 26, 2023

The tweet has been viewed 1.4 million times and retweeted by more than 2,000 people, who also left comments like these –

This has ended me. https://t.co/OUuxdIdIzo — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) March 27, 2023

me when I didn’t get eurovision tickets https://t.co/nQK9VC5uQS — Duolingo (@duolingoUK) March 27, 2023

How can a cat roll their R's, I can't even do that https://t.co/wVnYUD8raf — Chris BeignetPhD MD DDS OBE MBA (@checkystomper88) March 27, 2023

I can’t stop thinking about how much this cat sounds like Steven Gerrard https://t.co/o7Gx9IAT1s — Olivia Lavelle♏️ (@olivialavelle1) March 27, 2023

Jimmy Corkhill in the cold turkey stage. — BooBear (@bozzyrosko) March 28, 2023

If Scouse_Ma says he sounds Scouse – it’s official.

HAHAHAHAHAAAA IT DOES AS WELL https://t.co/tguSJxtxmp — Scouse_Ma (@Scouse_ma) March 27, 2023

PlateDeals had an explanation.

He's from Meowsyside, that's why — plate-deals (@PlateDeals) March 27, 2023

Finally – Phin’s Scouse accent went so wildly viral, it even led to hilarity on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

