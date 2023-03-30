Animals

Surprise, surprise – Phineas the cat’s Scouse accent has sent him wildly viral

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2023

Meet Phineas the cat. He’s a gorgeous ginger tabby with his own TikTok account, on which he has more than 220,000 followers – and we suspect he’ll soon have a lot more.

@phineasthecat Phin takes breakfast time… seriously. 😸 And no, he does not let his cerebellar hypoplasia slow him down one bit! 😺 #phineasthecat #catsoftiktok #cats #cerebellarhypoplasia ♬ original sound – Phineas

He was born with a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes his movements somewhat erratic, but he’s otherwise healthy and he’s clearly, nonetheless, a spirited little guy.

He also has a very loud voice.

@phineasthecat Phin's cerebellar hypoplasia certainly doesn't diminish his confidence!!! #phineasthecat #orangeisthenewblackandtan #catsoftiktok #cerebellarhypoplasia #cat ♬ original sound – Phineas

The clip of Phin’s long meow turned up on Twitter, where @thxgworkout noticed something else about it.

The tweet has been viewed 1.4 million times and retweeted by more than 2,000 people, who also left comments like these –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

If Scouse_Ma says he sounds Scouse – it’s official.

PlateDeals had an explanation.

Finally – Phin’s Scouse accent went so wildly viral, it even led to hilarity on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

@virginradiouk Does this cat have a Scouse accent? @Phineas #Scouse #Cat #ScouseAccent #RachelHorne #VassosAlexander #ChrisEvans #ChrisEvansBreakfastShow #VirginRadioUK #FYP ♬ original sound – Virgin Radio UK

READ MORE

This Canadian’s hilarious story about his Scouse dad is made even better by his mimicry skills

Source @phineasthecat H/T @thxgworkout Image Screengrab