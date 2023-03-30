Surprise, surprise – Phineas the cat’s Scouse accent has sent him wildly viral
Meet Phineas the cat. He’s a gorgeous ginger tabby with his own TikTok account, on which he has more than 220,000 followers – and we suspect he’ll soon have a lot more.
@phineasthecat Phin takes breakfast time… seriously. 😸 And no, he does not let his cerebellar hypoplasia slow him down one bit! 😺 #phineasthecat #catsoftiktok #cats #cerebellarhypoplasia ♬ original sound – Phineas
He was born with a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes his movements somewhat erratic, but he’s otherwise healthy and he’s clearly, nonetheless, a spirited little guy.
He also has a very loud voice.
@phineasthecat Phin's cerebellar hypoplasia certainly doesn't diminish his confidence!!! #phineasthecat #orangeisthenewblackandtan #catsoftiktok #cerebellarhypoplasia #cat ♬ original sound – Phineas
The clip of Phin’s long meow turned up on Twitter, where @thxgworkout noticed something else about it.
no but why does the cat have a scouse accent? someone anyone tell me you hear it too pic.twitter.com/xoCEwIJzvY
— (@thxgworkout) March 26, 2023
The tweet has been viewed 1.4 million times and retweeted by more than 2,000 people, who also left comments like these –
1.
This has ended me. https://t.co/OUuxdIdIzo
— Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) March 27, 2023
2.
me when I didn’t get eurovision tickets https://t.co/nQK9VC5uQS
— Duolingo (@duolingoUK) March 27, 2023
3.
How can a cat roll their R's, I can't even do that https://t.co/wVnYUD8raf
— Chris BeignetPhD MD DDS OBE MBA (@checkystomper88) March 27, 2023
4.
I can’t stop thinking about how much this cat sounds like Steven Gerrard https://t.co/o7Gx9IAT1s
— Olivia Lavelle♏️ (@olivialavelle1) March 27, 2023
5.
Jimmy Corkhill in the cold turkey stage.
— BooBear (@bozzyrosko) March 28, 2023
If Scouse_Ma says he sounds Scouse – it’s official.
HAHAHAHAHAAAA IT DOES AS WELL https://t.co/tguSJxtxmp
— Scouse_Ma (@Scouse_ma) March 27, 2023
PlateDeals had an explanation.
He's from Meowsyside, that's why
— plate-deals (@PlateDeals) March 27, 2023
Finally – Phin’s Scouse accent went so wildly viral, it even led to hilarity on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.
@virginradiouk Does this cat have a Scouse accent? @Phineas #Scouse #Cat #ScouseAccent #RachelHorne #VassosAlexander #ChrisEvans #ChrisEvansBreakfastShow #VirginRadioUK #FYP ♬ original sound – Virgin Radio UK
