This ‘Liquid Trees’ idea looks absolutely barking – 19 funniest and most savage responses

You might remember a few days back there was quite rightly an outrage after Plymouth council felled 119 trees in the middle of the city, leading to 10 days of chaos and a humiliating defeat (won’t bring back the trees though).

Maybe this is the sort of thing they had in mind for the future, ‘liquid trees’ which have been apparently been created by scientists in response to absolutely no demand whatsoever. Well, perhaps there is, we just can’t think of it right now.

And take a look at the state of this.

Scientists create Liquid Trees; a tank full of water and micro-algae that could be an alternative to trees in urban areas. pic.twitter.com/PMFuqbfJK8 — Yup That Exists (@yupthtexists) March 29, 2023

It’s not 1 April for a couple of days yet, so we’re sticking with it.

The idea prompted no end of confusion, hilarity and downright indignation, and these 19 responses surely say it best.

1.

Can I ask a stupid question. What’s wrong with trees https://t.co/LNkDhUCOIi — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) March 29, 2023

2.

big day for people that wanted trees to be replaced by green slime in a glass tank (no one) https://t.co/LOoiQtOUbw — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 30, 2023

3.

My goal is to be the first person found dead inside one of these https://t.co/8NZwyu2HxR — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) March 29, 2023

4.

Why would you want a tree (home to birds and squirrels, rustles in the breeze, changes colors with the seasons, a subtle reminder that life ebbs and flows and grows and was here before us and will outlast us all) when you could have A Bus Stop Filled With Goo https://t.co/aFNVHEOAGG — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 29, 2023

5.

it’s a trap, smash the glass and Kissinger and Murdoch are sitting in there rejuvenating https://t.co/g6GSNevaVj — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 30, 2023

6.

Did the Lorax not teach y’all ANYTHING https://t.co/eTfpFgbYTp — VEIN 🔪 🩸 (@SO0u0o) March 29, 2023

7.

Imagine you're waiting for the bus and this breaks and next thing you know you're being taught martial arts by a rat. https://t.co/1PPLPG8FpI — Izzy (parody) 🆓 (@iglvzx) March 30, 2023

8.

"Sitting under the dappled light of the micro-algae tank enjoying an ice cream" doesn't have the same mood. https://t.co/j9pNuRQ8Bx — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 30, 2023

9.

Eat the bugs.

Drink the soy.

Live in the pod.

Inhale the green sludge. https://t.co/qwtGJu43TC — Stonetoss Comics (@stone_toss) March 30, 2023

10.