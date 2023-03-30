Science

This ‘Liquid Trees’ idea looks absolutely barking – 19 funniest and most savage responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2023

You might remember a few days back there was quite rightly an outrage after Plymouth council felled 119 trees in the middle of the city, leading to 10 days of chaos and a humiliating defeat (won’t bring back the trees though).

Maybe this is the sort of thing they had in mind for the future, ‘liquid trees’ which have been apparently been created by scientists in response to absolutely no demand whatsoever. Well, perhaps there is, we just can’t think of it right now.

And take a look at the state of this.

It’s not 1 April for a couple of days yet, so we’re sticking with it.

The idea prompted no end of confusion, hilarity and downright indignation, and these 19 responses surely say it best.

