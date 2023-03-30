Celebrity

Latest in a not quite so frequent as it used to be series, comeback of the day is surely this, an exchange with astrophysicist and enthusiastic fact-checker, Neil deGrasse Tyson.

‘This made me laugh out loud,’ said Button-go-click who shared it over on Reddit.

To be filed under ‘cut out and keep’.

‘Neil deGrasse Tyson was that kid who always reminded the teacher about the quiz.’

MarveltheMusical ‘I’m sorry but I was able to go down a green pipe as a child and wound up in another world. Your move, Mr. Tyson.’

TheLucasGFX ‘In other unrelated news, hedgehogs are not that fast in real life.’

Source Reddit u/Button-go-click