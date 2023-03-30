9 favourite things people said about this plane’s extraordinary emergency landing

Videos

This cockpit video of a plane which had to make an emergency landing on a highway after its engine failed has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

And while it was obviously terrifying to be in the cockpit – kudos to the absolute calmness with which they appeared to handle the situation – it might have been nothing compared to the emotions felt by the motorists who saw it coming.

And it prompted no end of responses and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to – and here are our favourites.

‘The drivers must have been thinking “What the actual fuck!?”

SlideItIn100 ‘Dad… ‘Yes dear? ‘Look, plane! ‘I can’t honey daddy is drivi HOLYFUCKENWHATTHEFUCK …’

irvo86 ‘Landed on a curve as well. Probably takes alot of skill.’

crackpotJeffrey ‘On a curve and under the power lines.’

yetshi ‘The pilot merged into traffic vertically better than most drivers do horizontally.’

bumjiggy ‘Everyone is instantly thinking “OH SHIT the speed limit really is enforced by aircraft!!!”

lowonairs10 ‘Imagine being the cop who pulled him over.’

ElderOfPsion “You’re probably wondering why I pulled you over. Because you’re a plane on a highway.”

MisterThirtyThirty ‘Planes should have horns.’

TheKingOfSwing777

Source Reddit u/amy2kim22