17 of the month’s most outrageously entitled people as shared on ‘Choosing Beggars’ on Reddit

Pics

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ which is full of outrageously entitled people and these 17 all went viral this month for reasons which will presumably become obvious …

1. ‘Supporting local business by asking for free stuff’

(via)

2. ‘If you string together enough unpaid trials you’ll never have to hire staff again!’

(via)

3. ‘Paying peanuts for a destination wedding photo shoot’



(via)

4. ‘Person wanted to set their own price for my buddy’s automotive work’

(via)

5. ‘I want to go on vacation and should start saving but also could you send me money for my VACATION’

(via)

6. ‘One free car from god coming at your way ma’am’

(via)

7. ‘OP in blue after posting in a local sub as a struggling student asking for a hot meal as a pick me up’

(via)

8. ‘0-100 real quick’

(via)

9. ‘OP asks for help getting pizza for her husband’s birthday. Next picture shows someone offering to buy Little Caesars, but OP wants Pizza Hut instead 🤦🏾‍♀️’

(via)