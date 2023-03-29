Life

We’ve just rounded up 17 of the funniest and most eye-opening moments that went viral from Tinder this month, but this one unaccountably slipped through the net.

And it wins Tinder comeback of the day.

‘Virginity is cool, remain pure,’ said CinemaslaveJoe who shared it.

At least, we presume they knew what they were doing.

“how big are you in bed” is the weirdest question I think I’ve heard.’

Ghstfce ‘Well your spine elongates so a bit taller than at the end of the day.’

Trespass4379 “What are you wearing?” “Uhh khakis?”

aiirxgeordan ‘She sounds hideous.’

umrathma

Source Reddit u/CinemaslaveJoe