Michael Spicer brought his satirical checks and balances to Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 29th, 2023

We’re not saying that Rishi Sunak wanted to avoid scrutiny of his long-awaited tax returns, but they were released as Boris Johnson was giving his evidence to the Privileges Committee. Hang on – we are saying that Rishi Sunak wanted to avoid scrutiny of his long-awaited tax returns – and we’re not the only ones.

On average, he paid tax at around 22%, which is only two percentage points above that paid by the rest of us, who don’t – on the whole – make millions from our investments.

Michael Spicer turned the prime minister’s financial affairs into 73 seconds of comedy gold.

‘What d’you want anyway, Thunderbirds? I’ve got things to do.’

When he posted it on on Twitter, it got a very enthusiastic reception.

As ever, the comedy was tempered with a large dose of reality.

