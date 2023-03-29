Michael Spicer brought his satirical checks and balances to Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs

Celebrity

We’re not saying that Rishi Sunak wanted to avoid scrutiny of his long-awaited tax returns, but they were released as Boris Johnson was giving his evidence to the Privileges Committee. Hang on – we are saying that Rishi Sunak wanted to avoid scrutiny of his long-awaited tax returns – and we’re not the only ones.

Rishi Sunak chooses to publish his tax details at the EXACT same time as Boris Johnson is facing the Privileges Committee.

Funny that.

If you were in any way cynical you might think he doesn’t want too much attention paid to them.

As if! 🙄

Silly me. https://t.co/hepyMFqhli — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 22, 2023

Rishi Sunak releases first instalment of tax returns during partygate hearing, with parts two and three set for release during King Charles’ coronation and 9am on Christmas Day. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 23, 2023

On average, he paid tax at around 22%, which is only two percentage points above that paid by the rest of us, who don’t – on the whole – make millions from our investments.

Rishi Sunak says most people are “not particularly bothered” by details of his tax return which show he made nearly £5m in past three years. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 27, 2023

Rishi Sunak has now published his tax returns. The PM is saving huge sums through a tax advantage where Capital Gains are taxed at lower rates than Income. I've been campaigning to equalise these rates, which would raise £17 BILLION per year. No wonder the PM refuses to do it. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) March 22, 2023

Rishi Sunak pays the same rate of tax on his income as the 10 Downing Street cleaners. That's not tax justice. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) March 24, 2023

Michael Spicer turned the prime minister’s financial affairs into 73 seconds of comedy gold.

‘What d’you want anyway, Thunderbirds? I’ve got things to do.’

When he posted it on on Twitter, it got a very enthusiastic reception.

Clever the first time.

And funny.

Then even cleverer the second time.

And funnier. https://t.co/NsCZ3GEwBD — Lover of Trees & Honesty 🌳 (@gwtreelover) March 28, 2023

Another masterpiece from Mr Spicer 👍 https://t.co/08s0lIL9X1 — Ian Cranston 🇺🇦 (@cranston65) March 27, 2023

I don't know if enough people say Thank you for sharing these – so I will… pic.twitter.com/JaQcqymSg0 — Magrat (@JencatQ) March 28, 2023

You sir are a comedy genius — Peechoo Qan (@peechooz) March 28, 2023

As ever, the comedy was tempered with a large dose of reality.

Oh if only this weren't so close to the truth!!! https://t.co/pF58Z2rlVm — Andrew Beeby 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@andbee) March 28, 2023

If you enjoy Michael’s work, you might like to know that you can get access to exclusive material by signing up for a wide range of sponsorship levels on his Patreon.

Relaunching my Patreon page with new things. Collaborators welcome. Not that kind. Thank you. https://t.co/frZ1RSo4d2 — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 28, 2023

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab