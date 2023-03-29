Celebrity

People think these King Charles lookalikes are making a right royal show of themselves – 17 funniest comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 29th, 2023

One of the many repercussions of the accession of King Charles III – alongside the extra bank holiday, new stamps and a boom in sales of King Charles spaniels – is the increase in work opportunities for Charles Windsor lookalikes.

The New York Times covered the story.

It’s behind a paywall, but the details are less important than the paper’s choice of professional King Charles III lookalikes Ian Lieber and Charles Haslett to represent their community, because – well, just look at them.

The takedowns were brutal – but very, very funny.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

