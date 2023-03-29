People think these King Charles impersonators are making a right royal show of themselves – 17 funniest comments
One of the many repercussions of the accession of King Charles III – alongside the extra bank holiday, new stamps and a boom in sales of King Charles spaniels – is the increase in work opportunities for Charles Windsor lookalikes.
The New York Times covered the story.
It’s behind a paywall, but the details are less important than the paper’s choice of professional King Charles III lookalikes Ian Lieber and Charles Haslett to represent their community, because – well, just look at them.
The takedowns were brutal – but very, very funny.
1.
What’s that statistic about how men will apply for jobs even if they don’t match all the requirements https://t.co/bqNVuIzyri
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 28, 2023
2.
Do these two know some of the King Charles impersonators? https://t.co/NC3LXDxruX
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 28, 2023
3.
Ok but these two may have been struggling for bookings because they look sod all like the King. https://t.co/QOWRYOAI1A
— Ben Brittain (@BenABrittain) March 28, 2023
4.
This absolutely has to be trolling. https://t.co/q2NikbAlYn
— Paul Carter (@paulcarterTV) March 28, 2023
5.
What was the A.I. prompt for this picture? https://t.co/BWwSTIBjkz
— Scimmia Lustrini (@monkeyspangles) March 28, 2023
6.
It’s uncanny https://t.co/uaEByEIGD3
— Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) March 28, 2023
7.
they don’t even look like each other https://t.co/SurLxBYp5t
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 28, 2023
8.
It’s a shame the NYT couldn’t find a picture of any of them. https://t.co/zmfFuDJMt3
— Erbury Old Boy (@ErburyOldBoy) March 28, 2023
9.
Setting myself up as a King Charles impersonator https://t.co/1zqXFjpOGY
— Cromerty 🎙 Voiceover (@Cromerty) March 28, 2023