People think these King Charles impersonators are making a right royal show of themselves – 17 funniest comments

One of the many repercussions of the accession of King Charles III – alongside the extra bank holiday, new stamps and a boom in sales of King Charles spaniels – is the increase in work opportunities for Charles Windsor lookalikes.

The New York Times covered the story.

It’s behind a paywall, but the details are less important than the paper’s choice of professional King Charles III lookalikes Ian Lieber and Charles Haslett to represent their community, because – well, just look at them.

The takedowns were brutal – but very, very funny.

1.

What’s that statistic about how men will apply for jobs even if they don’t match all the requirements https://t.co/bqNVuIzyri — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 28, 2023

2.

Do these two know some of the King Charles impersonators? https://t.co/NC3LXDxruX — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 28, 2023

3.

Ok but these two may have been struggling for bookings because they look sod all like the King. https://t.co/QOWRYOAI1A — Ben Brittain (@BenABrittain) March 28, 2023

4.

This absolutely has to be trolling. https://t.co/q2NikbAlYn — Paul Carter (@paulcarterTV) March 28, 2023

5.

What was the A.I. prompt for this picture? https://t.co/BWwSTIBjkz — Scimmia Lustrini (@monkeyspangles) March 28, 2023

6.

7.

they don’t even look like each other https://t.co/SurLxBYp5t — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 28, 2023

8.

It’s a shame the NYT couldn’t find a picture of any of them. https://t.co/zmfFuDJMt3 — Erbury Old Boy (@ErburyOldBoy) March 28, 2023

9.