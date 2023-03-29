Someone asked their Twitter followers to create fan art of a ‘thing’ his cousin made and the responses were spellbinding

Pics

Twitter user @db_witch was given a strange looking wizard made from LEGO which had been made by one of his cousins. He liked it so much that he decided to share an image of it with his followers asking if they could create some fan art of the plastic warlock.

The artists of Twitter rose to the challenge and brought the creature to life, presumably to the great delight of the cousin who had originally created it.

Here’s how he made the request…

Can someone draw cool fan art of this thing one of my cousins made pic.twitter.com/4ROPAi86kO — WitchDoctorDB ‍☠️ (@db_witch) March 21, 2023

And here are some of our favourite replies…

1.

[Definitely not procrastinating on schoolwork due tomorrow haha] pic.twitter.com/U84U6aigcc — ToxicRice (@ricetoxins) March 22, 2023

2.

he's a pretty cool guy pic.twitter.com/60YXQ07uqX — BrucethDamneth (@BrucethdamnethY) March 21, 2023

3.

Fuck i thought these were some kind of lisght sword pic.twitter.com/bqAiXak2Yc — Lou寄生 (@LUlnger) March 21, 2023

4.

5.

Here’s a very quick sketch from a break in class pic.twitter.com/Nz3cQmdlmv — Ven | NOT BAD BATCH SPOILER FREE!! (@SaixEnjoyer) March 21, 2023

6.

7.

my roommate drew him pic.twitter.com/RET32MwEDb — ryn (@rynbowsherbet) March 22, 2023

8.