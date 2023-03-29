We can’t imagine how this ad for a Wrexham AFC vs Manchester United friendly could be any better

Celebrity

Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney don’t do club publicity like any other owners – and why would they? They’re not like any other owners.

The pair put their acting and comedy skills to very good use to raise Wrexham’s profile. For example, here’s how they trailed their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Ahead of their friendly against Manchester United – no, that’s not a typo – they got the legend that is Sir Alex Ferguson to join them on a video call.

Here’s how that went.

To be fair, he is a master intimidator – as well as being the father of former Wrexham star player, Darren Ferguson.

Twitter loved the ad.

Now that's creative, great FOOTBALL contents! Must watch guys, you have to! https://t.co/AqR6FAjtKc — Sungmo Lee (이성모) (@Sungmo_Lee) March 28, 2023

I love this AD so much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/efyUmSnSyd — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) March 28, 2023

I'm loving the way they are promoting Wrexham… So good for the sport and for the Welsh club, of course. Just imagine this club back on the premier league in a few years time. It will be legendary. https://t.co/7lC65eURo2 — Diego Diegues (@diegues_d11) March 28, 2023

As a childhood Man U fan, and born again Wrexham fan, this is fantastic stuff 👏👏 https://t.co/tf2xkjSgkB — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) March 27, 2023

Who knows where it could all lead?

What next, half and half scarves? 🤮 — Darren Ratcliffe (@webdarren) March 28, 2023

Ryan and Rob may live in the US, but their hearts increasingly belong to Wales. Here they are at a recent, very well-attended Wrexham Women’s match.

“Unfortunately their view was blocked by unknown fan.” pic.twitter.com/pdVsuPaaND — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 27, 2023

2-1 against Connah’s Quay Nomads, since you ask. Wrexham are currently second in the National League with two games in hand over leaders Notts County, so promotion to the EFL (ironically) is within reach.

Wrexham AFC are a team to watch – in more ways than one.

