Celebrity

We can’t imagine how this ad for a Wrexham AFC vs Manchester United friendly could be any better

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 29th, 2023

Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney don’t do club publicity like any other owners – and why would they? They’re not like any other owners.

The pair put their acting and comedy skills to very good use to raise Wrexham’s profile. For example, here’s how they trailed their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Ahead of their friendly against Manchester United – no, that’s not a typo – they got the legend that is Sir Alex Ferguson to join them on a video call.

Here’s how that went.

To be fair, he is a master intimidator – as well as being the father of former Wrexham star player, Darren Ferguson.

Twitter loved the ad.

Who knows where it could all lead?

Ryan and Rob may live in the US, but their hearts increasingly belong to Wales. Here they are at a recent, very well-attended Wrexham Women’s match.

2-1 against Connah’s Quay Nomads, since you ask. Wrexham are currently second in the National League with two games in hand over leaders Notts County, so promotion to the EFL (ironically) is within reach.

Wrexham AFC are a team to watch – in more ways than one.

READ MORE

Ryan Reynolds taking too long to realise a goal didn’t count is a very funny watch

Source Wrexham AFC Image Screengrab