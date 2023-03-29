A Welsh ‘flagshagger’ took aim at an entire city and it didn’t end well
Leading contender for comeback of the day is surely this, an exchange on Twitter (where else?) which was prompted by a chap called Mike Erwydd.
Just for context, @mikemoves12 describes himself as ‘anti woke/left/labour.i voted brexit/boris,ex pub landlord, proud to be welsh/British and a flagshagger 🇬🇧🇬🇧🏴🏴.’
Anyway, here’s how it started.
BREAKING NEWS.
Liverpool Airport is closed due to a suspicious car.
It was taxed, insured, and had an MOT.🤣🤣🤣
— mike erwydd. 🏴🏴🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@mikemoves12) March 27, 2023
And here’s how it ended.
It’s the wife and kids we feel sorry for https://t.co/bUlJsnP9Sz
— Liverpool John Lennon Airport (@LPL_Airport) March 27, 2023
Ooof.
Ratioed by an airport! https://t.co/JSmE2LsArT
— Darren J (@CountingSheep5) March 27, 2023
Imagine having a literal airport going in two footed on you? https://t.co/27K1N1uiyt
— Paul Lynch (@PaulMJLynch) March 27, 2023
I'm not sure this has gone quite the way Mike envisaged…. https://t.co/5ZDdWdWz2f
— Catherine Jones (@BodenJones) March 27, 2023
😂😂😂😂 I fucking love Liverpool https://t.co/fqyGPFuovg
— ScouseKopite (@OnTheAleAgain) March 27, 2023
To conclude …
Imagine being ratioed by an airport.
Liverpool unrivalled once again.
— Magatha Christie (@maggiejane1985) March 27, 2023
Source Twitter @LPL_Airport