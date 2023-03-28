Animals

This cat took security into its own paws and it’s 14 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated March 28th, 2023

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Animals Being Derps’ which is full of, well, animals being derps.

And this is a classic of the genre, a cat taking security seriously, rather too seriously, in fact.

Security
by u/nikamats in AnimalsBeingDerps

Securicatty?

‘I love the look of pure shock and betrayal on that last woman’s face lmao.’
Spaghetthy

‘Dude hates puffy coats.’
asianabsinthe

“Quick frisk…ok, you good. Have a bite though, you shit lol”
Deepscorn

‘Zero to Crazy in 0.5 seconds – impressive.’
JustJohn8

‘In cats eye, guilty until proven innocent.’
downwitbrown

Source Reddit u/nikamats