This cat took security into its own paws and it’s 14 seconds very well spent
There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Animals Being Derps’ which is full of, well, animals being derps.
And this is a classic of the genre, a cat taking security seriously, rather too seriously, in fact.
Securicatty?
‘I love the look of pure shock and betrayal on that last woman’s face lmao.’
Spaghetthy
‘Dude hates puffy coats.’
asianabsinthe
“Quick frisk…ok, you good. Have a bite though, you shit lol”
Deepscorn
‘Zero to Crazy in 0.5 seconds – impressive.’
JustJohn8
‘In cats eye, guilty until proven innocent.’
downwitbrown
Source Reddit u/nikamats