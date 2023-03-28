News

Richard Madeley just hit peak Partridge and Susanna Reid’s face says it all

John Plunkett. Updated March 28th, 2023

Spare a thought for Susanna Reid, who had all those years presenting Good Morning Britain next to Piers Morgan only now to find herself sitting next to Richard Madeley on so many mornings a week.

It’s not the first Madeley clip from GMB we’ve featured on these pages and it doubtless won’t be the last.

But Madeley excelled even himself with this moment in which he appeared to compare climate protestors with paedophiles.

Susanna Reid’s face surely says it all.

And it’s not the first time Reid’s face – at the risk of getting all Ronan Keating on you – has said it best when she says nothing at all.

To conclude …

