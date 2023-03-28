Richard Madeley just hit peak Partridge and Susanna Reid’s face says it all

News

Spare a thought for Susanna Reid, who had all those years presenting Good Morning Britain next to Piers Morgan only now to find herself sitting next to Richard Madeley on so many mornings a week.

It’s not the first Madeley clip from GMB we’ve featured on these pages and it doubtless won’t be the last.

But Madeley excelled even himself with this moment in which he appeared to compare climate protestors with paedophiles.

This idiot likening climate protesters to paedophiles blew my anger fuse, time to de-tech for a couple of hours.@richardm56 you’re a parody without brain cells. pic.twitter.com/3wDSB1Acfw — Lefty on the shelf….. 🇪🇺 😷🐶 (@SalfordMe2023) March 28, 2023

Susanna Reid’s face surely says it all.

Tuesday Cringe.

Richard Madeley comparing climate protestors with paedophiles.

😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/5Ffn5n9Hjz — Martin Burslam 🕷 🟨🟥 🇵🇸 💙💙💙 (@NeonLuvBar) March 28, 2023

Note to Richard Madeley – if you do not have anything sensible to say please don’t say anything. — shirley anne smith 💙 #FBPE (@oscarhero1801) March 28, 2023

I'm starting to think it's only a matter of time until Susanna Reid quotes sections of the Geneva Convention in response to Richard Madeley's inane commentary. It borders on psychological warfare. https://t.co/UvkuwN3YOC — Dave Gordon (@Wallid74) March 28, 2023

And it’s not the first time Reid’s face – at the risk of getting all Ronan Keating on you – has said it best when she says nothing at all.

Madeley has just gone full Partridge again when talking about Shamima Begum #GMB pic.twitter.com/0u36Ve1NyQ — Scott (@ScottRuth) June 16, 2021

To conclude …

You can almost hear Steve Coogan furiously scribbling down this stuff in the background. https://t.co/pLukhXTHhj — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 28, 2023

Source Twitter @SalfordMe2023