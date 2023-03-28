The faces of these people stuck in a lift when the ‘singalong’ starts are just magnificent

Videos

What’s worse than being stuck in a packed lift? Being stuck in a packed lift when someone starts a singalong.

And we say this because this video posted by @jessicapearsoneastwind over on TikTok has just gone wildly viral and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Everyone’s got to be in on the joke, right? No? Either way, the look on everyone’s faces was just magnificent.

It went even more viral after it was shared by @cal_gif over on Twitter …

…and here are our favourite things people said about it.

Every single person on this elevator, minus the singer, wishes they were dead — Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) March 27, 2023

I feel like I’d think whatever he’s thinking pic.twitter.com/43GIlRHo8q — Ready To Glare (@ReadytoglareYT) March 27, 2023

this is terrifying but also i need the man in the hat bad — p (@pallas9822) March 26, 2023

if I were in an elevator with him I would have unfortunately probably embarrassed myself as well — cal? @ 0F (@cal_gif) March 26, 2023

Tag yourself: I’m this person, just praying for a portal to another universe to suddenly appear pic.twitter.com/BxCTRSN6Fz — Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) March 27, 2023

pray for the elevator cable to snap — David Goldfarb (@locust9) March 27, 2023

Me in the elevator. pic.twitter.com/92eI9CPXXJ — Justin Martin ️➡️⬆️ (@supertrucker) March 27, 2023

We’re with this person.

I certainly don’t want to check, but please tell me she’s a comedian (PLEASE) — Markus Lust (@wurstzombie) March 27, 2023

Maybe this is a clue?

Which way, we’re still not sure …

She is simply “on an elevator” The moving girder shows that. Everyone else, however, is absolutely stuck on that elevator. — Brad in Tappen. This app sucks. (@Theonlystowie) March 26, 2023

when the video starts they are on floor seven. The doors open at floor eight but nobody gets off. Guitar girl pressed every button. pic.twitter.com/p4V1YvTKhD — Lillian Bishop (@dbishopii) March 27, 2023

Source TikTok @jessicapearsoneastwind Twitter @cal_gif