The faces of these people stuck in a lift when the ‘singalong’ starts are just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 28th, 2023

What’s worse than being stuck in a packed lift? Being stuck in a packed lift when someone starts a singalong.

And we say this because this video posted by @jessicapearsoneastwind over on TikTok has just gone wildly viral and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

@jessicapearsoneastwind Singing on an elevator &lt3 #countryroads #onemoretime #changeyouraltitude ♬ original sound – JPEW

Everyone’s got to be in on the joke, right? No? Either way, the look on everyone’s faces was just magnificent.

It went even more viral after it was shared by @cal_gif over on Twitter …

…and here are our favourite things people said about it.

We’re with this person.

Maybe this is a clue?

Which way, we’re still not sure …

Source TikTok @jessicapearsoneastwind Twitter @cal_gif