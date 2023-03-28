A Leicester Square vox pop has gone wildly viral thanks to this brilliant answer

Social Media

Joe Bepo has recently started a TikTok account, in which he intends to document his attempts to market his own business without an advertising budget.

Now, we don’t know exactly what Joe’s business is – yet – but we can say for certain that this attempted vox pop is going to do good things for his profile.

Watch what happened.

“Would you ever start your own business?” “No.” “Why not?” “Lazy!”

How good a response is that? He’s so lazy he doesn’t even use a full sentence.

After just a few days, the video has been viewed five million times and has more than 3,000 comments, including these –

He’s everything and then some.

hamoosa

What a legend.

taylorfits

He passed the vibe check.

Levi Jade

The legend of Leicester Square soon made it onto Twitter.

In three days, at the time of writing, the Twitter version has been viewed almost nine million times and everybody wants to meet the mystery man – and become his best friend.

Here are a few of the many reactions it’s picked up so far.

Happy new week to this icon. https://t.co/ABgAVo84Ov — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) March 27, 2023

Obsessed with all of this. The hurried commute, some shade, Leicester Square on weekdays, the closing wink 😂💀💀 10/10, no notes pic.twitter.com/qk4ly7PiHM — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) March 26, 2023

It really hurts to see other people living your dream https://t.co/sY8qyc8mIp — Samuel 🌿 FernDaddy 🌿 (he/him) (@IAmSimplySamuel) March 26, 2023

the way he says "no" has enraptured me. https://t.co/Z8aJU1Y8sw — jain edwards (@jain_edwards) March 26, 2023

literally try to tell me this isn’t modern day lucius. you just can’t. pic.twitter.com/n4rqNXgGrF — mia | tpotbd ❤️‍🔥 (@teachbonnets) March 27, 2023

Then this happened …

My publicist has gone viral and I cannot cope 🤣🤣🤣 n.b yes he is always this hilarious https://t.co/KCNbo0SCxr — Camilla Kerslake (@CamillaKerslake) March 27, 2023

via Gfycat

And back on TikTok, Joe Bepo had done his detective work and tracked down Camilla’s publicist, whose name is not Leicester Square Man, but Tom – or lana.del.gay on Instagram.

We can guarantee that’s going to be a very well-watched space.

