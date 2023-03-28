A Leicester Square vox pop has gone wildly viral thanks to this brilliant answer
Joe Bepo has recently started a TikTok account, in which he intends to document his attempts to market his own business without an advertising budget.
Now, we don’t know exactly what Joe’s business is – yet – but we can say for certain that this attempted vox pop is going to do good things for his profile.
Watch what happened.
@lifeofbepo Bros living the dream 🤣💀#fyp #london ♬ original sound – Joe Bepo
“Would you ever start your own business?”
“No.”
“Why not?”
“Lazy!”
How good a response is that? He’s so lazy he doesn’t even use a full sentence.
After just a few days, the video has been viewed five million times and has more than 3,000 comments, including these –
He’s everything and then some.
hamoosa
What a legend.
taylorfits
He passed the vibe check.
Levi Jade
The legend of Leicester Square soon made it onto Twitter.
FIND HIM IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/VQAU5yWSFY
— aimee (@aimeethmpsn) March 25, 2023
In three days, at the time of writing, the Twitter version has been viewed almost nine million times and everybody wants to meet the mystery man – and become his best friend.
Here are a few of the many reactions it’s picked up so far.
Happy new week to this icon. https://t.co/ABgAVo84Ov
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) March 27, 2023
Obsessed with all of this. The hurried commute, some shade, Leicester Square on weekdays, the closing wink 😂💀💀
10/10, no notes pic.twitter.com/qk4ly7PiHM
— Phil Clifton (@philclifton) March 26, 2023
Wonderful. https://t.co/oyrMOXwOO6
— Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) March 26, 2023
It really hurts to see other people living your dream https://t.co/sY8qyc8mIp
— Samuel 🌿 FernDaddy 🌿 (he/him) (@IAmSimplySamuel) March 26, 2023
the way he says "no" has enraptured me. https://t.co/Z8aJU1Y8sw
— jain edwards (@jain_edwards) March 26, 2023
literally try to tell me this isn’t modern day lucius. you just can’t. pic.twitter.com/n4rqNXgGrF
— mia | tpotbd ❤️🔥 (@teachbonnets) March 27, 2023
Then this happened …
My publicist has gone viral and I cannot cope 🤣🤣🤣 n.b yes he is always this hilarious https://t.co/KCNbo0SCxr
— Camilla Kerslake (@CamillaKerslake) March 27, 2023
And back on TikTok, Joe Bepo had done his detective work and tracked down Camilla’s publicist, whose name is not Leicester Square Man, but Tom – or lana.del.gay on Instagram.
@lifeofbepo Meet Tom, I know you’re going to find his interview HILARIOUS! Stay tuned. Follow him on instagram: @lana.del.gay #fyp #london #leicestersquare ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
We can guarantee that’s going to be a very well-watched space.
