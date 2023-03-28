Fox News was still setting up to cover America’s latest school shooting when this woman had taken enough

News

A remarkable moment broadcast live on Fox News in the aftermath of the latest appalling school shooting in the US on Monday.

Three children and three adults were killed at a Nashville school by a former student armed with two ‘assault style’ weapons and a handgun after elaborately planning the massacre, police said.

Fox News’ coverage of gun violence has previously been branded a ‘disgrace’.

And it was still setting up in Nashville when they were interrupted by this woman who was caught up in a mass shooting in July and has been lobbying for change. It’s an emotional and important watch.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went viral on Reddit.

‘I believe this woman is saying that she is a survivor of the Highland Park, IL 4th of July Parade mass shooting in 2022.‘

Romano16 ‘Its really sad how many people can say they’ve survived a mass shooting and how uniquely American this tragedy occurs.’

HowBoutaLittlePiss ‘Funny how the camera pans away when she mentions gun legislation.’

Big_Egg_3475 ‘How dare she proclaim people should store their guns safely! ‘She isn’t even against guns (like me). She makes it clear she is against people getting access to guns when they shouldn’t. Which should be 100% supported by every reasonable gun owner.’

jl2352 ‘Uh oh, Fox Nashville is actually reporting the truth. ‘(Good for you lady from Highland Park!)’

hallelujasuzanne “This is Fox News, godammit, get that commie propaganda off the air!”

TheGoliard ‘Fox was maliciously ambushed by actual news.’

ALittleFlightDick ‘We apologize to our viewers today, for exposing you to a snippet of reality. Be rest assured, the folks at fault have been dealt with and it won’t happen again.’

