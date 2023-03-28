We regret to inform you that Andrew Tate has been philosophising again – 12 favourite takedowns

Celebrity

Andrew Tate is an idiot’s idea of a deep thinker. The former kickboxer-turned-purveyor of toxic masculinity currently languishing in a Romanian jail for alleged human trafficking offences, which he denies, frequently shares his philosophy via Twitter.

Cheers for that, Yoda.

One of his many, many recent tweets refers to his time in prison. We get it – he’s bored.

It’s like reading your auntie’s poetry on Facebook, only you don’t have to ‘like’ it to keep the atmosphere sweet at the next family party.

As well as all the fanboys oohing and aahing at his genius, there were a lot of less favourable reviews. These stood out.

1.

The fact that this is dressed up as intellectualism is incredible. It's like me saying "I've decided to never be around when it's raining" and everyone being like OMG SO WISE. You can't avoid it, you can only accept you're gonna get wet from time to time & maybe bring a brolley. https://t.co/zp6mwzsRSV — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) March 26, 2023

2.

Pain and Suffering breathing a huge sigh of relief here. https://t.co/oqtTiJnxF0 — Dei Bryn 77 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DeiBryn77) March 26, 2023

3.

omg he's starting to lose his mind because no one is serving him coffee in his jail cell 😻 https://t.co/ommj1ogTDq — haarbor 🌌 (@harbir29) March 27, 2023

4.

Those guys were actually called Dave and Toby. It was only after spending an hour with you that they changed their names to pain and suffering. https://t.co/CrZQFQyesb — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 27, 2023

5.

Must not be that bad if you can pass the time on Twitter all day. — §paethon🌴 (@spaethon) March 26, 2023

6.

Bro wanna be Edgar Allan poe so bad bruh why does he format all his tweets like a mf poem 😭 https://t.co/mwvTViJUZM — pablothinghouse (@pablothinghouse) March 27, 2023

7.

8.

Now you know how it feels to watch andrew tate content — the biohazard 📲 (@thebiohazard) March 26, 2023

9.

Andrew tate in his tumblr poetry tragedy posting era https://t.co/VkcE38d5W0 — Mangonight (@Mangonights12) March 27, 2023

10.

Update: the quality is still at fortune cookie level. https://t.co/w6mA3ccrPO — Steve Matthews 🇪🇺🇬🇧🦊 (@SteveM0365) March 26, 2023

11.

No way Tate just met the life of a Dortmund fan https://t.co/wHL3iQnVZ7 — OcEleven | Sigmalonso Arc (@OcBorussia) March 26, 2023

12.

how does anyone take him seriously. this is some 2012 emo kid type shit 😭 https://t.co/ijnHD224S8 — Calamity Envy (@pausedmygametbh) March 26, 2023

When this fits, you know you’ve taken a wrong turn.

