We regret to inform you that Andrew Tate has been philosophising again – 12 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 28th, 2023

Andrew Tate is an idiot’s idea of a deep thinker. The former kickboxer-turned-purveyor of toxic masculinity currently languishing in a Romanian jail for alleged human trafficking offences, which he denies, frequently shares his philosophy via Twitter.

Cheers for that, Yoda.

One of his many, many recent tweets refers to his time in prison. We get it – he’s bored.

It’s like reading your auntie’s poetry on Facebook, only you don’t have to ‘like’ it to keep the atmosphere sweet at the next family party.

As well as all the fanboys oohing and aahing at his genius, there were a lot of less favourable reviews. These stood out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

When this fits, you know you’ve taken a wrong turn.

Source Andrew Tate Image Screengrab