No-one protests quite as enthusiastically as the French, where people have been taking to the streets for several days now in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

In the UK, alas, these sort of changes to the likely length of our working lives are just met with a shrug.

But if we’re in need of inspiration, then look no further than this video which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared by Redditor Jak540 who said: ‘This is the most French video I’ve ever seen.’

A proper banger!

‘A very valid point is being made. ‘All the extra productivity just means more pollution. And the only reason we can’t retire at 50 is because billionaires, the people Macron works for, aren’t satisfied.’

Sonof8Bits ‘Hey…this is the toughest street gang in Paris!’

SumerianProgRocker ‘RETRAITE, CLIMAT, MEME COMBAT, PAS DE RETRAITES SUR UNE PLANETE BRULEE.’

Jak540 ‘Amazed the protests staying intense, the french have no quit in them on this!’

RunKind4141 ‘I f-cking love France.’

13Lilacs ‘French protests are half raid and half rave.’

Tenaciousdave11 ‘Bro honestly making a protest into a rave is a great way to keep the energy up.’

AverageOccidental

Source Reddit u/Jak540