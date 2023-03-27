Actor Saffron Rose has sent the Grandstand theme tune wildly viral with her hilarious and joyous dance moves

Entertainment

Liverpudlian actor, Saffron Rose, brought joy and lots of laughs to the internet, recently, when her enviably energetic dance to the BBC Grandstand theme went viral.

She posted it on her TikTok account – @havealaughwithsaff – last week, where it’s been viewed well over a million times.

TikTok users loved it.

Can imagine you becoming famous and winning Strictly within 5 years.

Ashley Holmes

That’s how I dance coming out the bank when have been paid.

David Burgess

Your facial expression alone is worth a prize, let alone those moves.

horstnaumannjkl

It was destined to find its way to Twitter, which it did courtesy of @harryjonesxx.

Tweeters brought the well-deserved love.

people often laugh at me when I tell them I have opened wedding DJ sets with the theme tune from Grandstand but I think this video vindicates my position pic.twitter.com/svX8ttNCzh — Russell Warfield (@russellwarfield) March 24, 2023

This is – and I mean no word of a lie – the greatest thing I've seen for 26 months. https://t.co/5VYOsDKdkP — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 24, 2023

This has made the end of a very very long day a total delight!

👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/N9G8H5wGjo — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) March 25, 2023

Citizen Kane is all well and good, but this is the greatest example of the audio-visual moving image thus far in human experience. https://t.co/XlFh2MVsvZ — Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) March 25, 2023

I’ve watched this, on and off, ALL DAY https://t.co/SRDQ7nhv5k — Chris Hawkins (@chris_hawkins) March 25, 2023

We’re happy to report, Saffron Rose spotted it.

It’s meeeee I’ve gone viral on twitter 😂❤️ https://t.co/54DlwCUe8l — Saffron Rose (@saffronroseacts) March 25, 2023

In case you were wondering if she were a one-theme wonder – absolutely not. Follow her on TikTok and Twitter for more dancing and loads of funny sketches. In the meantime, enjoy the continued sports motif.

