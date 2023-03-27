Entertainment

Actor Saffron Rose has sent the Grandstand theme tune wildly viral with her hilarious and joyous dance moves

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2023

Liverpudlian actor, Saffron Rose, brought joy and lots of laughs to the internet, recently, when her enviably energetic dance to the BBC Grandstand theme went viral.

She posted it on her TikTok account – @havealaughwithsaff – last week, where it’s been viewed well over a million times.

@havealaughwithsaff This song gives me life #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #bbcsport #relatable #dance #pov #viral ♬ BBC Grandstand – Various Artists

TikTok users loved it.

Can imagine you becoming famous and winning Strictly within 5 years.
Ashley Holmes

That’s how I dance coming out the bank when have been paid.
David Burgess

Your facial expression alone is worth a prize, let alone those moves.
horstnaumannjkl

It was destined to find its way to Twitter, which it did courtesy of @harryjonesxx.

Tweeters brought the well-deserved love.

We’re happy to report, Saffron Rose spotted it.

In case you were wondering if she were a one-theme wonder – absolutely not. Follow her on TikTok and Twitter for more dancing and loads of funny sketches. In the meantime, enjoy the continued sports motif.

@havealaughwithsaff I love this song #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dance #comedy #bbcskisunday #viral ♬ Theme from "Bbc Ski Sunday" (Pop Looks Bach) – TV Sounds Unlimited

