Rishi Sunak’s attempt to get down with the geezers is today’s funniest thing

Rishi Sunak and his tech heiress wife, Akshata Murty, are estimated to be worth a combined £730m, according to the most recent reports.

And we mention this because the while the prime minister is many things – please, keep it clean – a man of the people is surely not one of them.

But that didn’t stop Sunak attempting to get down with the geezers at a Q&A on Monday and it’s (intentionally) today’s funniest thing.

Sunak’s mockney is the most hilariously inauthentic thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/yFpFMdkST7 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 27, 2023

You wot, geezer?

‘Cor blimey guvnor, old Rishi’s stopped talkin’ proper!pic.twitter.com/qSanB8ACpb — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 27, 2023

Alwright mate.. believe you me!! 😂😂😂 apples and pears pic.twitter.com/svkNxLtCBm — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) March 27, 2023

I use Mockney when a tradesman visits my house in a gated community. pic.twitter.com/zuNqYyYNhh — Brian O’Chiswick (@hack_terence) March 27, 2023

“Awright? [Double thumbs up] Good! Awight!” Rishi Sunak appears to have a new mockney ‘catch phrase’ half-inched from 80s/90s ‘funny man’, Michael Barrymore @MrBarrymore @RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/xjzj4lRL1v https://t.co/Uq89qmBhfx — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) March 27, 2023

This footage of Sunak attempting to be a normal lad has Dick Van Dyke vibes. Gor blimey Mary Pawpins! You’re losin your ouuuse because we fucked da economee!pic.twitter.com/9JWefLfGgF — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 27, 2023

To conclude …

I’m almost embarrassed for him. Almost. 😂 — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 27, 2023

And just in case you haven’t seen enough of the PM already today …

If this is Rishi Sunak passionate about something, we’d hate to see him bored! pic.twitter.com/ywZ2VlfqZ6 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 27, 2023

Source Twitter @sturdyAlex