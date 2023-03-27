Politics

Rishi Sunak’s attempt to get down with the geezers is today’s funniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2023

Rishi Sunak and his tech heiress wife, Akshata Murty, are estimated to be worth a combined £730m, according to the most recent reports.

And we mention this because the while the prime minister is many things – please, keep it clean – a man of the people is surely not one of them.

But that didn’t stop Sunak attempting to get down with the geezers at a Q&A on Monday and it’s (intentionally) today’s funniest thing.

You wot, geezer?

To conclude …

And just in case you haven’t seen enough of the PM already today …

Source Twitter @sturdyAlex