Celebrity

Richard Osman struck all sorts of chords with his tip on ‘living life to the full’ – 17 very relatable replies

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2023

As if we didn’t already love Richard Osman enough, the Pointless guy turned gazillion selling author has been on Twitter sharing his (brief) thoughts on living life to the full.

And we mention it, not only because it made us feel so much better about a weekend spent largely making Lego stop-motion videos and watching old Taskmasters, but because it struck a chord with so many people.

And here are our favourite 17 things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2