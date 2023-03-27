Richard Osman struck all sorts of chords with his tip on ‘living life to the full’ – 17 very relatable replies

Celebrity

As if we didn’t already love Richard Osman enough, the Pointless guy turned gazillion selling author has been on Twitter sharing his (brief) thoughts on living life to the full.

And we mention it, not only because it made us feel so much better about a weekend spent largely making Lego stop-motion videos and watching old Taskmasters, but because it struck a chord with so many people.

When people say ‘live life to the full’ they’re usually telling you to go on adventures, to say yes to opportunities and to embrace new experiences. But I do think that living life to the full can also mean watching the darts with a cup of tea while the cat sits on your lap. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 25, 2023

And here are our favourite 17 things people said in response.

1.

I totally agree. Chloe and I just recently had a new baby girl and I can’t imagine anything better than spending time together, just the three of us, doing ordinary every day stuff. I don’t need big adventures. pic.twitter.com/tVTyy0SqxX — Duglas T Stewart (@DuglasTStewart) March 25, 2023

2.

Today was my birthday and I stayed home with my son, ate a pot noodle and watched the darts 💫 pic.twitter.com/TcoENp6aee — The Truzz Social 💙 (@thetruzzsocial) March 25, 2023

3.

Completely agree. Some of the best moments are impromptu snoozes with this one. pic.twitter.com/fPnBZdfai1 — Cllr Kallum Taylor (@Kallum_Of_York) March 26, 2023

4.

Absolutely this! My husband and I run an exclusive cinema club that involves the two of us discovering a new film together every Wednesday evening with a bottle of wine. We also write little reviews on an excel spreadsheet. Pure joy! — CraftyFoxLeicester (@craftyfox_leic) March 25, 2023

5.

I’m lying in bed reading a book on a Saturday afternoon. This is me living my life to the full. — Ruth (@ruthbear) March 25, 2023

6.

7.

Yes last night snuggled on the sofa with my daughter not wanting to move as my 32kg labrador was asleep on me that’s love especially as as I could not see the screen or read the subtitles through his cone pic.twitter.com/GWNAlyrOLD — Jane & Pooch (@JaneNpooch) March 26, 2023

8.

A pint of shandy and a packet of plain crisps after walking in wind — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) March 25, 2023

9.