This cross examination of Gwyneth Paltrow is surely the cringiest, most bizarre court exchange you’ll ever see

You’ll probably be aware that Gwyneth Paltrow is currently involved in a civil court case over a 2016 ski collision at a mountain resort in Utah.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing the star for $300,000, claiming that her recklessness caused the crash and left him with lasting physical injuries.

We mention it because this particular video, a brief Q&A compilation from Sanderson’s lawyer Kristin Vanorman’s cross-examination of Paltrow, has just gone wildly viral on Twitter. And it’s quite the watch …

frankly i don’t want this trial to ever end pic.twitter.com/V9kioJ0ABh — matt (@mattxiv) March 26, 2023

Extraordinary scenes!

Why are they flirting 😭😭 — _hazzaaa_ (@eviljesus123) March 26, 2023

Well, there’s more than one way to win a civil court case. Maybe.

The judge every five seconds probably: pic.twitter.com/aCPv9jgNfk — Dr. Rachel (@drraytay) March 26, 2023

This Gwyneth Paltrow testimony is like an SNL skit. pic.twitter.com/7wBMtZqHO5 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 25, 2023

"Ms Paltrow, how would you respond to allegations that you are tall and lovely, is that a description of yourself you would recognise? Of course you wouldn't you're too modest" https://t.co/ADwsl0mk05 — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) March 27, 2023

Me: Gwyneth's attorney is just trying to make her look good

Me: OH MY GOD THIS IS NOT GWYNETH'S ATTORNEY https://t.co/yu1yVbgLkL — Elizabeth May/Katrina Kendrick (is away working) (@_ElizabethMay) March 27, 2023

I am fascinated by how rich white woman this trial is. It’s detached from reality and it’s compelling. — Lefty Blob 💫 (@jefajess) March 26, 2023

I go into full body cringe with every clip and yet i can’t look away https://t.co/EMvABkNLcZ — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 27, 2023

One of the most ruthless cross examinations I've ever seen. https://t.co/1e5x56spwv — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 26, 2023

To conclude …

Can’t stop watching, can’t stop vomiting https://t.co/F6rOugogsH — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 27, 2023

Source Twitter @washingtonpost