Celebrity

This cross examination of Gwyneth Paltrow is surely the cringiest, most bizarre court exchange you’ll ever see

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2023

You’ll probably be aware that Gwyneth Paltrow is currently involved in a civil court case over a 2016 ski collision at a mountain resort in Utah.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing the star for $300,000, claiming that her recklessness caused the crash and left him with lasting physical injuries.

We mention it because this particular video, a brief Q&A compilation from Sanderson’s lawyer Kristin Vanorman’s cross-examination of Paltrow, has just gone wildly viral on Twitter. And it’s quite the watch …

Extraordinary scenes!

Well, there’s more than one way to win a civil court case. Maybe.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @washingtonpost