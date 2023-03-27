17 fabulously clever packaging designs that went to the next level and beyond

Life

A lot more thought goes into into a lot of packaging these days than it used to, making it more attractive to look at and – most importantly – better for the environment.

But these designers didn’t just go the extra mile, they went all the way to the next level with these 17 fabulously clever creations shared on the corner of Reddit called ‘Packaging Design’.

It describes itself as a home for ‘sources of inspiration, advice, useful resources, controversial designs, and anything else related to the field of packaging design’.

And these 17 are best in class.

1. ‘This packaging for Good Hair Day Pasta by Nikita Konkin’

2. ‘Great Banana Design’

3. ‘Someone Designed A Milk Carton That Changes Color As It Approaches Its Expiration Date’



4. ‘This Clever Packaging For Walnuts’

5. ‘Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design’

6. ‘This Ramen Cup Has A Hidden Message When You Recycle It Responsibly’



7. ‘Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns’

8. ‘The Font Size On My Contact Packaging Increased With My Prescription’

9. ‘The way this biscuit company makes it easier to get them out of the packaging’

