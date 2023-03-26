17 funny and quirky quotes from little kids

Pics

The Live from Snack Time Instagram account curates those funny things that little kids say. It’s an entertaining rabbit hole to go down and well worth a follow.

If you aren’t sure, these might persuade you.

1. The only two topics of adult conversation



(Via)

2. That’s the dream

3. Refreshing honesty

4. The anti-Joe Wicks

5. There’s always room for pudding

6. Me if I ever meet Danny DeVito

7. Mondays

8. One of life’s great philosophers

9. The perfect confidante



(Via)

10. Should be available on prescription

11. It’s important to have a plan

12. No arguments here

13. A Tale of Two Cities – Puffin edition

14. Always respect the tired



Via

15. The secret of happiness

16. When you see the email inbox

17. Down to the important stuff

BONUS

We couldn’t agree more.

