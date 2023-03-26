Top tip: Don’t park on the shore of Lake Erie in winter
An old clip of a car completely encased in ice has resurfaced and has been blowing minds in Reddit’s r/Whatcouldgowrong forum.
Check it out.
WCGW parking by Lake Erie
by u/Chode_of_Justice in Whatcouldgowrong
The car was parked overnight outside a restaurant in Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, New York, back in 2016 – right on the shore of Lake Erie and very close to the Canadian border. It went wildly viral.
Incredibly, when u/Chode_Of_Justice shared the clip, it turned out that a lot of people hadn’t seen it before. These reactions show just what was going through their heads.
Good luck getting to your scraper bud.
Mayor Of Chedda
Narrator: and they returned for their vehicle next summer.
legendinthemaking68
Pulls out lighter – I’m gonna be here a while.
AllenPoe30
Well at least there wont be any bird poop on the windshield anymore!
thechozen123
You mean it’s not an ice sculpture?
DaveOJ12
Don’t worry I found a simple life hack on Facebook for this!! Step one: fill a sandwich bag with warm water.
Scribbleme_out
We’re going to need some hair dryers.
Motor-Marzipan-9926
Grew up two blocks from Lake Michigan and would walk down to see the cars looking like this in the worst weather; fun times when you’re a kid!
Crashomon
u/Aethrin1 saw the silver lining.
Look on the bright side; you’re never going to have to worry about thieves breaking in.
u/Realistic-Spend7096 had a question.
How do you deal with that without damaging the car?
u/attorneyatslaw had this “suggestion”.
Take it away on a flatbed and put it in a heated garage for a couple days.
We’re going to go out on a limb and say that u/attorneyatslaw had already watched this.
Source r/Whatcouldgowrong Image Screengrab