Top tip: Don’t park on the shore of Lake Erie in winter

An old clip of a car completely encased in ice has resurfaced and has been blowing minds in Reddit’s r/Whatcouldgowrong forum.

Check it out.

The car was parked overnight outside a restaurant in Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, New York, back in 2016 – right on the shore of Lake Erie and very close to the Canadian border. It went wildly viral.

Incredibly, when u/Chode_Of_Justice shared the clip, it turned out that a lot of people hadn’t seen it before. These reactions show just what was going through their heads.

Good luck getting to your scraper bud.

Mayor Of Chedda

Narrator: and they returned for their vehicle next summer.

legendinthemaking68

Pulls out lighter – I’m gonna be here a while.

AllenPoe30

Well at least there wont be any bird poop on the windshield anymore!

thechozen123

You mean it’s not an ice sculpture?

DaveOJ12

Don’t worry I found a simple life hack on Facebook for this!! Step one: fill a sandwich bag with warm water.

Scribbleme_out

We’re going to need some hair dryers.

Motor-Marzipan-9926

Grew up two blocks from Lake Michigan and would walk down to see the cars looking like this in the worst weather; fun times when you’re a kid!

Crashomon

u/Aethrin1 saw the silver lining.

Look on the bright side; you’re never going to have to worry about thieves breaking in.

u/Realistic-Spend7096 had a question.

How do you deal with that without damaging the car?

u/attorneyatslaw had this “suggestion”.

Take it away on a flatbed and put it in a heated garage for a couple days.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that u/attorneyatslaw had already watched this.

Source r/Whatcouldgowrong Image Screengrab