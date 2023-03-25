News

Liz Truss’s resignation honours list is every bit as F-ed up as you’d expect – 19 NOs to the left

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2023

According to rumours from generally well-informed people, Boris Johnson‘s resignation honours list has been shrunk to 50 nominations from 100, and contains some of the worst peope ever to grace the UK political arena.

But don’t worry, because it looks like the resignation honours list of 49-day PM Liz Truss is working on picking up the rest of them, so they won’t feel left out.

Here’s one of the probable future Peers of the Realm.

If the next government doesn’t scrap the concept altogether, they should at least ban people from awarding honours if their time in office was outlasted by salad.

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting.

