Liz Truss’s resignation honours list is every bit as F-ed up as you’d expect – 19 NOs to the left

According to rumours from generally well-informed people, Boris Johnson‘s resignation honours list has been shrunk to 50 nominations from 100, and contains some of the worst peope ever to grace the UK political arena.

But don’t worry, because it looks like the resignation honours list of 49-day PM Liz Truss is working on picking up the rest of them, so they won’t feel left out.

The heads of Vote Leave and the IEA, whose ideas have helped wipe billions of pounds off the UK economy, to be handed peerages in Liz Truss' resignation honours. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 24, 2023

Mark Littlewood – Director of the think tank behind Truss’ budget Matthew Elliot – Chief Exec of Vote Leave that broke electoral law and gave you Brexit In a normal country, both would face consequences In broken Britain, Truss awards them peerages. https://t.co/RAcGn8b1mb — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 24, 2023

Here’s one of the probable future Peers of the Realm.

This is who @trussliz wants to put in the House of Lords. That’s not the Britain I want. We can do so much better than this. pic.twitter.com/7xR0Okwc0H — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 25, 2023

If the next government doesn’t scrap the concept altogether, they should at least ban people from awarding honours if their time in office was outlasted by salad.

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting.

As a reward for fucking up the country with her mad ideas, Liz Truss gets to put four people with the same mad ideas into the House of Lords.

Isn't democracy fantastic? — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 24, 2023

On the other hand, Truss giving peerages to a couple of Tufton Street ghouls fits quite beautifully with the thesis of the book I’m currently writing: How They Broke Britain. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 24, 2023

So, in a move that will surprise absolutely no one, Truss, a PM who lasted less time than a lettuce, who crashed the economy and cost us billions, will now be giving peerages to those who helped her do that. Because that’s entirely fucked-up and yet tediously predictable. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) March 24, 2023

Arsonists to be awarded Fire Safety commendations. https://t.co/JTm3RTLnYX — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 24, 2023

You get kicked out of office after seven weeks entirely because your big economic ideas are shown to be completely insane. And as a result, the people whose ideas they actually are get jobs for life, making the laws. Why is our country like this? Why why why? https://t.co/M0a8VnAwzV — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 24, 2023

Liz Truss took a wrecking ball to the economy, left millions facing mortgage misery – and refused to even apologise. Why should she be allowed to hand out rewards for failure? Rishi Sunak should be point blank refusing to rubber stamp her list of shame.https://t.co/eevo61zbGe — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) March 24, 2023

This is a farce. https://t.co/Hobnp0pgqT — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) March 24, 2023

Liz Truss was in power for so little time that she shouldn’t be allowed to give out ‘resignation honours.’ She should be limited to £10 Waitrose vouchers. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 24, 2023

I’m all in favour of Liz Truss’s mentors getting honours – once they pay back all the money they’ve cost the country. In full. Personally. Every penny. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 24, 2023

