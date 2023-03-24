Celebrity

Jake Humphrey shared his ‘World Class Basics’ early morning routine and it’s terrifying – 17 winning responses

Poke Staff. Updated March 24th, 2023

You’ll probably be aware of the work of TV presenter (and much else besides) Jake Humphrey.

Less likely – but we wouldn’t entirely rule it out – you might also be wondering what kind of daily routine made Humphrey the man he is now.

If so, you’re in luck, because the BT Sport presenter has just shared the ‘3 World Class Basics’ with which he starts every day over on LinkedIn and, well, best have a read for yourself.

Exhausted just reading it. And people had thoughts – lots of thoughts (and in fairness Jake did ask for them).

We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and these were all World Class (Basic).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2