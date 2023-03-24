Jake Humphrey shared his ‘World Class Basics’ early morning routine and it’s terrifying – 17 winning responses

Celebrity

You’ll probably be aware of the work of TV presenter (and much else besides) Jake Humphrey.

Less likely – but we wouldn’t entirely rule it out – you might also be wondering what kind of daily routine made Humphrey the man he is now.

If so, you’re in luck, because the BT Sport presenter has just shared the ‘3 World Class Basics’ with which he starts every day over on LinkedIn and, well, best have a read for yourself.

Exhausted just reading it. And people had thoughts – lots of thoughts (and in fairness Jake did ask for them).

I regret to inform you that Jake Humphrey is very much at it again. pic.twitter.com/pAcN30xrzu — Michael Normanton (@Michael_TSB) March 24, 2023

I wake up at 6.05am

I scratch my balls until 6.06

Try and go for a dump without waking up the kid at 6.08

Wake up the kid at 6.09

Apologise to the wife at 6.10

Have a dump at 6.13

Shower, then shave by 6.25 Do my world class basics at 6.33 — J Robertson (@JohanRob77) March 24, 2023

Jake Humphrey when he has a vitamin pic.twitter.com/eLz8ModX0h — Killian Broderick (@KillianBroderi1) March 24, 2023

Good for him if this works for Jake Humphrey, but if you're someone who thrives getting up at 5 am every day, it just means you're very much a morning person, not someone with a superior attitude and #grindset. https://t.co/k7hnGDVE43 — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) March 24, 2023

So many words to say I AM GREAT. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) March 24, 2023

“Be empowered by this. I want you to recognise my story. Understand it’s possible.” pic.twitter.com/ef9gbgx0SZ — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) March 24, 2023

How did he get 300 staff in his spare room? — M Λ Я K (@ProtonSheikh) March 24, 2023

All I had in my head reading this was "I really want a sausage and egg mcmuffin" https://t.co/TVWVBXQQzl — Rob Powell (@robpowellnews) March 24, 2023

