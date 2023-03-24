‘What if cats had podcasts?’

Animals

Canadian actor and comedy writer Ryan George is a very familiar figure online due to his many years of YouTube videos, such as the hilarious Screen Rant Pitch Meetings and his The First Guy to … sketches.

Naturally, he’s also on TikTok now, where we spotted this very funny swipe at both cats and podcast bros.

‘Once you start vomiting on carpets, it’s actually kind of a game changer for your productivity.’

TikTok users loved it, giving it more than 50,000 likes in less than two days, as well as hundreds of comments so far.

It uh… took me a minute to realize this is about cats and not just making fun of podcast guys with crazy scenarios.

Napalm

Biscuit making reference is underrated in these comments. If only people realised.

Sairuh says

My husband was so weirded out listening to this w no context.

Bettynotboop

I’m so glad my cat is totally succeeding. Thank you for this.

Craig Gaylord

Swiping things off tables builds agility and strength. people don’t realize.

stel

You have to scream for what you want right in their faces.

Nap Honey

This is so accurate and I need more.

Jess Thornhill Courtney

Someone named Benjamyn had a request.

Gonna need a dog podcast.

We second that motion.

You can also find Ryan on YouTube. People don’t realise.

