This Limahl-inspired house for sale music video is Rightmove’s most unexpected treat

John Plunkett. Updated March 24th, 2023

When you’re looking to sell your house these days, the ‘walk through’ video has become an integral part of what the estate agents put online.

Only problem is these videos are invariably accompanied by an irritating commentary or abysmal library music.

Not this one though, oh no. Because the people selling this particular property – The Laurels in Watling Street, Leighton Buzzard, in Bedfordshire – have taken the walk through video in a whole new direction.

Specifically, inspired by Limahl’s soundtrack to The Never Ending Story and you’ve never seen anything quite like it.

Now it’s gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @SarahDuggers.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And just in case it’s put you in the mood for the original …

We’re with these people.

Source YouTube Just Knock Estate Agents Rightmore