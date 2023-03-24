This Limahl-inspired house for sale music video is Rightmove’s most unexpected treat

Videos

When you’re looking to sell your house these days, the ‘walk through’ video has become an integral part of what the estate agents put online.

Only problem is these videos are invariably accompanied by an irritating commentary or abysmal library music.

Not this one though, oh no. Because the people selling this particular property – The Laurels in Watling Street, Leighton Buzzard, in Bedfordshire – have taken the walk through video in a whole new direction.

Specifically, inspired by Limahl’s soundtrack to The Never Ending Story and you’ve never seen anything quite like it.

Now it’s gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @SarahDuggers.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

I’m genuinely impressed – I think. — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) March 24, 2023

2.

The strangest Rightmove listing you will ever see.https://t.co/u4WfYbtqij pic.twitter.com/6VdvWSyxiO — carl hendy (@carlhendy) March 24, 2023

3.

I love this woman. — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) March 24, 2023

4.

This is extraordinary — Patrick Smith (@psmith) March 24, 2023

5.

Would describe this existence of this video as a Bad Economic Indicator. No healthy housing market produces this. — Charlotte Ivers (@CharlotteIvers) March 24, 2023

6.

Then I’m glad this is the financial cesspit we live in, Charlotte. Glad. — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) March 24, 2023

7.

Holy shit!!!! And how she didn’t get ‘Major A Road 6 feet from your sofa’ in there is beyond me; it fits so well… — Tony Kent (@TonyKent_Writes) March 24, 2023

8.

She addresses the road in the song, Tony. Can’t believe you didn’t watch it all. — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) March 24, 2023

9.

What “stranger thing have happened in this spacious master room?” You can’t just put that out there and then move on to the garden! — Myf Tristram (@mockduck) March 24, 2023

10.

I want to buy the house and have the song played every morning like I’m in the LEGO movie — Katie Brooks (@katielbrooks_) March 24, 2023

11.

It’s the moment when she tells you not to worry about the road by showing you what appears to be a dead body. Genius. — Harriet Minter (@HarrietMinter) March 24, 2023

12.

OMG…sweet Lord Jesus what is this?https://t.co/IBogMeSMMy — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 24, 2023

13.

what a modern day hero. We’ve immediately booked her to come on Radio 2. She’s done loads of videos like this! — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) March 24, 2023

And just in case it’s put you in the mood for the original …

We’re with these people.

This video on rightmove is quite literally the best thing i've seen on the internet for a very long time https://t.co/pXJGkvohFc — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) March 24, 2023

Source YouTube Just Knock Estate Agents Rightmore