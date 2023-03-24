Celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow’s court appearance got the meme treatment – 14 favourites

Poke Staff. Updated March 24th, 2023

Acting star and purveyor of snake oil well-being products, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been appearing in court to contest a $300,000 lawsuit by Terry Sanderson, who claims Paltrow injured him due to careless skiing.

She has filed a $1 counter-suit, claiming it was his carelessness that hurt her.

Here’s the infographic of those two scenarios – in case you were in danger of caring.

Her court appearance has been drawing international attention because of her fame, but also because her glasses of choice are not unlike those worn by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

No doubt the daily updates will bring fresh waves of funny memes, but these are our favourites so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

T_T

thought Terry Sanderson had missed an opportunity.

There’s no accounting for taste.

Image Amy Boyd