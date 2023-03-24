Gwyneth Paltrow’s court appearance got the meme treatment – 14 favourites

Celebrity

Acting star and purveyor of snake oil well-being products, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been appearing in court to contest a $300,000 lawsuit by Terry Sanderson, who claims Paltrow injured him due to careless skiing.

She has filed a $1 counter-suit, claiming it was his carelessness that hurt her.

Here’s the infographic of those two scenarios – in case you were in danger of caring.

I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/bcvRtOMWjK — 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) March 23, 2023

Her court appearance has been drawing international attention because of her fame, but also because her glasses of choice are not unlike those worn by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“Gwyneth you’re going to be sitting in a courtroom. What glasses are you going to go for?”

“I thought the Dahmer ones” — Mrs Trellis 🦡💙💛🌹🧶 (@MrsTrellis) March 22, 2023

No doubt the daily updates will bring fresh waves of funny memes, but these are our favourites so far.

1.

She looks like she's on trial for either killing her husband for the insurance money or scamming a bunch of investors with her magic medical equipment. pic.twitter.com/Xz8Dvmx6GV — Travon (@Travon) March 22, 2023

2.

my mom’s final warning glare from the driver’s seat pic.twitter.com/7YJzidHXMz — Amy Boyd (@amysboyd) March 22, 2023

3.

This man wants to out-Gwyneth Gwyneth and that is a losing game https://t.co/xgiyrh3rHY — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 23, 2023

4.

I thought gwenyth Paltrow being on trial for running into a skier and skiing away years ago was a fever dream but I just saw NPR tweeting about it — Abby Riley (@_abigailriley) March 22, 2023

5.

No one has ever looked more like a person on trial for crashing into someone on the slopes of a high end ski resort. pic.twitter.com/iQTpGSBzUE — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) March 22, 2023

6.

It's like a side quest from Grand Theft Auto if it was remade by Frasier Crane. https://t.co/ZRlJCEMgnw — beth & the bowl of ennuitabix (@bethwritesstuff) March 23, 2023

7.

'hey, I spotted you from across the bar and I really want to ski into your head' pic.twitter.com/KGBtKe6Y9E — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 23, 2023

8.

Im pretty sure Larry David would reject this plot line from Curb Your Enthusiasm for being too implausible https://t.co/94wjrMBLpO — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 23, 2023

9.

Gwyneth at this trial is going for the 1980s Deirdre Barlow look. pic.twitter.com/jrcy7rGZrx — Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) March 22, 2023

10.

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband. pic.twitter.com/gUd7cUAdXF — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) March 22, 2023

11.

Gwyneth Paltrow is standing trial for a skiing accident but still her vagina candle crime goes unpunished. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 21, 2023

12.

In the criminal justice system, ski based offenses are considered especially heinous.

In Salt Lake City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Ski Victims Unit. These are their stories. pic.twitter.com/3GPPmvtMlM — WATCH KAIPOCALYPSE NOW (@kaicomedy) March 23, 2023

13.

“Does the defendant plead Gwylty or Gwynnocent?” https://t.co/03BJv9svFa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 23, 2023

14.

T_T

thought Terry Sanderson had missed an opportunity.

If gwenyth paltrow crashed into me on a ski slope in Utah I wouldn’t sue her for $300,000 I’d be like heyyy can you get me vip passes for the remainder of your ex husband’s band’s world tour — T_T (@m1dor1s0ur) March 23, 2023

There’s no accounting for taste.

READ MORE

The best takedowns of Gwyneth Paltrow for ‘confessing’ to eating bread during lockdown

Image Amy Boyd