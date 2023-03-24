Life

A Redditor named u/Odd_Conversation5087 set up a throwaway account to remain anonymous for this r/AmITheAsshole post – and we can see why.

They gave it this revealing title.

AITA for having a dry wedding and serving only water for drinks?

It’s a fairly long post – but worth it to get the full picture.

We only really drink water

We can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost

Some are really upset about it

They ended their post with this –

‘So AITA? I didn’t think this would be a problem! It’s only water. I mean, don’t most people drink water everyday anyway? Should we pay the extra to have soda to make the family happy?’

from Simon Pegg GIFs via Gfycat

Commenters were a bit gobsmacked, to say the least.

1.

I hope that in 20 years everyone still saying “you remember that wedding we had to smuggle in a 2 litre of Pepsi”

Quirky-Honeydew-2541

2.

But the chef is recommending it to pair perfectly with the dinner of dry saltines and bologna sandwiches.

Imeanitcouldhappen

3.

I wouldn’t call you an asshole, it’s just a shit wedding.

Kanjobazuey

4.

OP is going to spend tens of thousands on a wedding and all anyone will remember is that they were a total cheapskate who made everyone drink tap water as even coffee or tea was considered too luxurious an expense lmao.

Particular-Ad-9531

5.

The real reception will be at the bar down the street.

designer-ant8543

6.

I don’t drink either, but ya know, a wedding is a day when many people put aside differences to come together and celebrate family members that they love… And telling everyone that they have to do this sober is asking a lot.

Mirror_initial

7.

If you can’t afford food + soft drinks/juice/tea, either your food is too much or your guest list too large. People would be more accepting of a dessert + non alcoholic drinks reception than this.

lbm785

8.

Just elope and you can save even more money.

ken-popcorn

9.

Ceremonies are long and boring. I would need the caffeine after so I didn’t fall asleep.

FreeMedicine4905

10.

At this point skip the music and dancing and go full Amish.

NewJerrrrrrsyBoy

11.

Every funeral that I’ve been to has had at least a coffee or lemonade.

Temporary-bake7904

u/Sea_Rise1907 gave a comprehensive response.

I know that technically you could be in the right, but here’s the thing about weddings, the marriage ceremony is for you and your fiancé. The wedding is for everyone you’ve invited, it’s an event you’re hosting, and not providing any drinks other than water makes you a bad host/hostess. I’ve been to dry weddings. There was a couple that put real thought and effort into designing mocktails themed around their relationship. It was delightful and everyone connected to the couple through it. Another couple had a sparkling cider tower in place of champagne and everyone cheered with cider in flutes. When you’re hosting an event, your job as hostess is to take care of your guests. Just because it follows a marriage ceremony doesn’t make you any less the host of an event. And that means providing more than one drink option, especially non alcoholic. Especially to an event your guests are incurring expenses to attend and bringing gifts to. YTA honestly. I fully support a dry wedding but only water as a beverage is being a cheap host.

You won’t be surprised to learn that the poster was voted the asshole.

