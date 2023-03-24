17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral over – guess what – the last seven days.

1. ‘I spotted this flyer on 9th Ave in NYC and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since’

2. ‘Happy to be here sir’

3. ‘Well, this face swap worked out better than expected’



4. ‘Good way to spend $2.5k’

5. ‘My friend’s teenage son keeps missing the bus to school, so he did this’



6. ‘Found on the inside of a dog toy’

7. ‘My uncle sent me this photo. There’s a rodeo in town this weekend, and the performers are starting to arrive’

8. ‘I think she wants me to put the seat down’

9. ‘This filing bin comes with additional security measures’

