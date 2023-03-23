The Florida Man game is back – and these 19 tweets are some of the most unhinged results
Back in 2019, tweeters discovered the Florida Man game, courtesy of swervin merv from an idea by @gandalfsoda.
EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor
— swervin merv (@ratatooile) March 19, 2019
The tweet went wildly viral, spread the trope of the stupid and wreckless Florida Man and gave rise to responses like this –
https://t.co/8EH3iWKtWz pic.twitter.com/BeQjheILuZ
— Shine McShine (@Shine_McShine) April 8, 2022
Thanks to Reddit, the meme has cropped up again –
And it turns out that Florida Man is still out there wreaking havoc. It occasionally gets a little NSFW.
1.
March 26th #floridaman pic.twitter.com/L5jBZWXDU3
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) March 21, 2023
2.
Florida man with drugs around penis denies they were his pic.twitter.com/jrjcjYq0PG
— Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) March 22, 2023
3.
Florida Man claiming people were "eating his brains" leads police on insane golf course chase https://t.co/JCqqlJRteT
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 22, 2023
4.
— Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) March 21, 2023
5.
A Florida Man resisting arrest threw a chihuaha at the police officer; the dog bit the offiver on the hand. https://t.co/BffID11htL pic.twitter.com/0O9J8AIFN6
— Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) March 20, 2023
6.
Florida man reportedly tells cops he thought playing basketball naked would ‘enhance his skill level’ https://t.co/eG5GzF04JB
— Simply splendid upper lip sweater (@peterkhallberg) March 22, 2023
7.
Don’t know why it went with ‘men’ but bloody glad it did… pic.twitter.com/h2j9zagauV
— Iain Gray (@iainhgray) March 21, 2023
8.
— Julian Power 🇺🇦 (@JulianPowerVO) March 21, 2023
9.
Florida Man Arrested for Stealing Floating Tiki Hut. pic.twitter.com/nXFSEDMf9N
— Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) March 22, 2023
10.
Florida man arrested after pretending to be ghost during funeral 😂 https://t.co/yFgfkwxT3C https://t.co/VLL1Ql5fgO
— Mark Hawkins (@MHawkins78) March 22, 2023