Weird World

The Florida Man game is back – and these 19 tweets are some of the most unhinged results

Poke Staff. Updated March 23rd, 2023

Back in 2019, tweeters discovered the Florida Man game, courtesy of swervin merv from an idea by @gandalfsoda.

The tweet went wildly viral, spread the trope of the stupid and wreckless Florida Man and gave rise to responses like this –

Thanks to Reddit, the meme has cropped up again –

And it turns out that Florida Man is still out there wreaking havoc. It occasionally gets a little NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2