This Superman fan was told to ‘get a real job’ and the comeback was straight outta Krypton

This must surely be the most satisfying comeback you’ll read this week.

It began when Superman fan @Kryptonian_Cafe said this on Twitter about their favourite superhero, part of an on-going debate about where Superman stands on the political compass.

You grossly misunderstand this character if you think he should be politically neutral. pic.twitter.com/3GqD7G8Cgt — KayCee (@Kryptonian_Cafe) March 20, 2023

And their sentiments got a hearty thumbs up from @TomTaylorMade who added a little context of their own just in case you were yet to be convinced.

Superman is a refugee who chose to be a journalist to champion truth and justice. In his very 1st appearance, he broke down the doors of a governor’s mansion to stop a prisoner’s execution. And his arch-rival is a billionaire who wants to control the planet. https://t.co/lf8Bv4Ilv8 — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 22, 2023

And someone who definitely wasn’t convinced was this person, who presumably thought they were being super clever when they said this.

And the response from @TomTaylorMade was absolutely super, man.

I have a real job. I write TV and comics, including Marvel’s Dark Ages… which is the comic your profile picture is from. pic.twitter.com/OtlloCyXfC — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 22, 2023

Straight outta Krypton.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

This is why I can't quit Twitter. Golden age of clapbacks. https://t.co/gNV9OgPdOu — Kallao (@stephenkallao) March 22, 2023

It’s wild seeing people whose entire identity is built around the results of your job tell you to “get a real job.” — Ashley Lynch ✂️🎞️ (@ashleylynch) March 22, 2023

The audacity of these so called fans…

How are you saying that to someone who contribute to comics. We wouldn't have anything if it wasn't for letterers, writers, artists, colorists…

Shame on you. https://t.co/Ia5jvooEcw — Saly « And more » (@LockheartSaly) March 22, 2023

The real subtext of their tweet — “I want your job and I’m so jealous.” — Jason Inman – Booth 1528 GalaxyCon Richmond (@Jawiin) March 22, 2023

Sometimes, the universe makes sure people get what they deserve. https://t.co/NZo8RKrj1x — Fell because my X pushed me and bad knees💙💛 (@RPHutch1975) March 23, 2023

that is delightful. — FabianNicieza (@FabianNicieza) March 22, 2023

Were I to ever be publicly owned this hard I would finally start digging that hole I want to burrow into and never leave https://t.co/2XzD0J1ttg — Cosmos Lionheart (@SeanBlaha) March 22, 2023

And just in case you were wondering …

I’m excited to announce that I have signed an exclusive contract with @DCComics.

I can’t wait to share everything we have planned for the future (you’ll see).

Up, up and away. pic.twitter.com/XCurMEzXuo — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) December 8, 2021

Source Twitter @TomTaylorMade