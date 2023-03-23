Life

This Superman fan was told to ‘get a real job’ and the comeback was straight outta Krypton

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2023

This must surely be the most satisfying comeback you’ll read this week.

It began when Superman fan @Kryptonian_Cafe said this on Twitter about their favourite superhero, part of an on-going debate about where Superman stands on the political compass.

And their sentiments got a hearty thumbs up from @TomTaylorMade who added a little context of their own just in case you were yet to be convinced.

And someone who definitely wasn’t convinced was this person, who presumably thought they were being super clever when they said this.

And the response from @TomTaylorMade was absolutely super, man.

Straight outta Krypton.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

And just in case you were wondering …

Source Twitter @TomTaylorMade