Politics

Nadine Dorries claimed Boris Johnson had to have lockdown leaving parties to boost morale – 14 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2023

Boris Johnson spent more than three hours on Wednesday, being questioned by the Privileges Committee in the House of Commons – though, if he hadn’t repeated himself so much, they’d have been done in 40 minutes and would have been home in time to watch Pointless.

The reason for the grilling was to determine whether he had deliberately misled the House of Commons over Partygate, and his defence – a cross between ‘I’m too stupid to understand my own rules’ and ‘There had to be special exceptions for Downing Street’ – had people shaking their heads.

Dan Hodges – and many others – had trouble accepting one particular Johnson claim.

His tweet cause Johnson’s Defender-in-chief, Nadine Dorries to spring into action.

It’s good to know that the Rt Hon Ms Dorries has been doing her stretches – because that was quite a reach. Twitter responded.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

In conclusion …

Source Nadine Dorries Image Screengrab, Screengrab