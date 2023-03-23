Nadine Dorries claimed Boris Johnson had to have lockdown leaving parties to boost morale – 14 votes of no confidence

Politics

Boris Johnson spent more than three hours on Wednesday, being questioned by the Privileges Committee in the House of Commons – though, if he hadn’t repeated himself so much, they’d have been done in 40 minutes and would have been home in time to watch Pointless.

One of those rare times in his life when Boris Johnson has come up against a group of people who are completely oblivious to his charm. There's no room for witty one liners, dead cats or lies about the shape of bananas. It's delicious. And he looks spooked.

#PrivilegesCommittee — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 22, 2023

The reason for the grilling was to determine whether he had deliberately misled the House of Commons over Partygate, and his defence – a cross between ‘I’m too stupid to understand my own rules’ and ‘There had to be special exceptions for Downing Street’ – had people shaking their heads.

Imagine playing the bloke who invented Connect 4 at Connect 4, and he got three discs in a row and claimed he’d won, because no-one told him any different. That’s essentially Boris Johnson. — Jason (@NickMotown) March 22, 2023

When he said 'guidance', he didn't mean *guidance*!

When said 'at all times', he didn't mean *at all times*!

And when he said 'parties', he didn't mean *parties*!

Glad we cleared that up. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 22, 2023

They wheeled in suitcases of booze and Boris Johnson wants you to believe that everyone in No 10 was telling him that was perfectly ok. pic.twitter.com/DdDkbatl9K — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 22, 2023

Dan Hodges – and many others – had trouble accepting one particular Johnson claim.

According to Boris this was “a meeting” and it “had to happen”. pic.twitter.com/jhGqqOmsgM — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 22, 2023

His tweet cause Johnson’s Defender-in-chief, Nadine Dorries to spring into action.

It’s good to know that the Rt Hon Ms Dorries has been doing her stretches – because that was quite a reach. Twitter responded.

1.

Yeah if only doctors, nurses, porters, ambulance drivers, care home staff had worked as hard then maybe they’d have been entitled to parties too https://t.co/GN3AGOROUA — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 22, 2023

2.

I don't know if anyone has explained this to you yet Nadine, but a quite a lot of us actually wanted to say goodbye to people who were leaving – our lives forever – and we obeyed the rules instead. https://t.co/6GQTq8SMRy — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 22, 2023

3.

We worked that in hospitals and we couldn't even have a pizza in the same together Nadine. Jog on. https://t.co/XgbZbZ3VKh — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 22, 2023

4.

Sorry no. Intensive care was the engine room and they didn’t get food or loo breaks. https://t.co/hc08JytrPo — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@fifisyms) March 22, 2023

5.

Deluded. Disingenuous. Dishonest. Nadine Dorries is a sycophantic fool. Millions of people worked flat out during the pandemic, without feeling so entitled as to break the rules. The role of a leader during a crisis is to do the right thing, not to do as they please. https://t.co/ObJTJq51Eu — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) March 22, 2023

6.

"every man, whatever be his rank or condition, is subject to the ordinary law of the realm and amenable to the jurisdiction of the ordinary tribunals" https://t.co/D2aIwiwo37 — Scott Wortley (@Scott_Wortley) March 22, 2023

7.

Yeah Nadine, everyone else was just slobbing around in board shorts and flip flops doing naff all. Jesus. https://t.co/EYU8NoIyEL — Forza Bahab (@Forzabahab) March 22, 2023

8.

me arriving to the emergency department shop floor tonight because NHS emergency care is in crisis and I’m one of the more senior doctors on overnight so gotta provide leadership and morale, ta Nadine x https://t.co/60APWTETBG pic.twitter.com/O7iVQRu8qI — Russell (@Medic_Russell) March 22, 2023

9.

This is the point in the movie when someone says "You don't get it, do you?" and explains to the thick-headed and/or willfully ignorant character¹ what all but the dullest audience members² have already figured out. ¹In this case, @NadineDorries

²In this case, Nadine's voters https://t.co/F0ZfEppQna — Parody Xopher Halftongue 🏳️‍🌈 ♥️ 🇺🇦 (@Halftongue) March 22, 2023

10.

In other words: “the Tory government deserved special exceptions not available to the rest of us” https://t.co/7cCSfyepBS — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 22, 2023

11.

But to be clear, fuck those doctors and nurses who wanted to do the same thing eh Nads? https://t.co/qBstNG0eab — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) March 22, 2023

12.

Nadine Dorries talking about leadership has as much credibility as Boris Johnson talking about honesty Employing your daughters to keep money in the family isn't the same as being an actual manager https://t.co/lYH54w5iJz — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 22, 2023

13.

Obviously that's why the REAL front line workers, in the NHS, were allowed to do the same. Oh, hang on, I'm just being handed a note…………….

🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/ouY6WkNiZa — Gemotac (@justyn_matlock) March 23, 2023

14.

Nadine doing her best to completely wipe out the Conservative party by continuing to show zero empathy for all the people who were put in lockdown. https://t.co/wrtgBkeo8f — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) March 22, 2023

In conclusion …

We didn't have parties to "boost morale"

We didn't have quiz nights

We didn't have champagne

We watched our colleagues die though

We were STEEPED in death

We kept going

We had to

We kept on

So don't you DARE say your parties were "necessary" @borisjohnson

You make me sick. pic.twitter.com/cjjhBwoJ9q — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 22, 2023

