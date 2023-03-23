Politics

If you only watch 36 seconds of Boris Johnson’s Partygate testimony, make it this

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2023

If you only watch 36 seconds of Boris Johnson’s evidence to the Commons’ Partygate inquiry – 36 seconds too much, you might think – then make it this.

It’s the moment when people thought the real Boris Johnson slipped out for a moment, and while we hesitate to pinpoint exactly what the ‘real’ Johnson might look like, it’s a very interesting watch.

Some people had no doubt what they were watching.

And it took us back to this moment, an interview with Sky’s Beth Rigby from back in the day, when something similar happened.

And this.

Alright! Keep your ridiculous hair on!

