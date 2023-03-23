If you only watch 36 seconds of Boris Johnson’s Partygate testimony, make it this

Politics

If you only watch 36 seconds of Boris Johnson’s evidence to the Commons’ Partygate inquiry – 36 seconds too much, you might think – then make it this.

It’s the moment when people thought the real Boris Johnson slipped out for a moment, and while we hesitate to pinpoint exactly what the ‘real’ Johnson might look like, it’s a very interesting watch.

Some people had no doubt what they were watching.

He’s a nasty piece of work when he gets rattled. pic.twitter.com/Sa29XmR7O4 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 23, 2023

And it took us back to this moment, an interview with Sky’s Beth Rigby from back in the day, when something similar happened.

.@BethRigby: 'Did you ever think about resigning? Three in five Britons think you should.' "Why are you allowed to come back, Beth?", replies the PM, before apologising and adding "I've got to keep moving forward".https://t.co/TGOaQsiF8J 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/qtSyEHTkHq — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2022

'You are just taking the mickey out of the British people by suggesting it was a work event'. [PM's head down] 'You know how silly that sounds don't you?' "I repeat my deep apology for mistakes that may've been made on my watch", answers Boris Johnson.https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/naPJvuuRAC — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 18, 2022

Alright! Keep your ridiculous hair on!

He’s also a nasty piece of work when he’s not rattled — Nick (@knucklehead196) March 23, 2023

