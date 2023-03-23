The Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine said Boris Johnson was ‘as agile as a cat’ – 18 furry good clapbacks

News

It’s going to be at least a couple of months until we learn the verdict of the Privileges Committee on whether Boris Johnson intentionally or recklessly misled Parliament – which is against the Ministerial Code.

While the usual suspects – such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries – are at least paying lip-service to Johnson’s innocence, others aren’t convinced.

"The guidance was followed at all times." "Among the findings were Number 10’s then head of ethics supplying a karaoke machine for an event where one partygoer threw up from drinking so much and two others got involved in some kind of fight." pic.twitter.com/xjNMKYrL0L — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 23, 2023

"..Then can you explain what he meant by 'critical work event?" pic.twitter.com/L3QF5lnClx — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 22, 2023

The Daily Mail dedicated its front page splash to columnist Sarah Vine‘s assessment of proceedings – and it was every bit as unhinged as you’d expect.

Daily Mail: Harman’s face was thunder.

Boris was as agile as a cat. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VHrCcRl2dG — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) March 22, 2023

She must have watched a different hearing than the rest of us.

1.

This is quite a significant front page. They are not even pretending to assess evidence or report facts, for obvious reasons. Instead, they insist that people who know Johnson to be pathologically dishonest are somehow equivalent to delusional cultists who insist that he isn’t. pic.twitter.com/aCgxKQJzjy — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 23, 2023

2.

Sarah Vine claims that Boris Johnson was "as agile as a cat" in yesterday's select committee and anyone who has seen my almost-17-year-old cat clamber over the high wooden fence at the back of my garden will agree. pic.twitter.com/Um5vuOCpfe — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 23, 2023

3.

Genuinely embarrassed for everyone involved in this front page pic.twitter.com/IwPQNlbrtn — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) March 22, 2023

4.

Massive shout out to Sarah Vine, who appears to have written a sketch about Johnson's appearance before the privileges committee without actually watching it. Boris would be proud.https://t.co/H4JjMjHJ4I pic.twitter.com/MGFdCXdqry — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 23, 2023

5.

Can the RSPCA please check on Sarah’s cat? pic.twitter.com/thnfMdOmgL — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 23, 2023

6.

Today’s Daily Mail is even more Truman Show than normal. pic.twitter.com/WKoCKCbsLb — David Yelland (@davidyelland) March 23, 2023

7.

FRONT PAGE: I can tell you now that my mind hasn't been changed; Boris Johnson is still a lying manipulative dickhead, Sarah Vine is still a total fantasist and the Daily Mail is still am absolute fucking joke of a newspaper. pic.twitter.com/KjZZN8AQ5G — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) March 22, 2023

8.

9.