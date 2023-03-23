Just 32 classic Reeves and Mortimer clips because why the hell not?

Entertainment

Twitter user @IsItTrue_False does an excellent job of compiling classic Reeves and Mortimer clips over on Twitter. With Vic and Bob’s comedy careers spanning over thirty years, there’s plenty to choose from, especially because they never seem to miss the target.

All your favourites are here… Mulligan & O’Hare, Shooting Stars, Geordie Jeans, Kinky John, Slade, plus many many more.

So sit back, get yourself a cuppa and enjoy a smorgasbord of utterly compelling and unique daftness…

1.

Bob's Organ

Lots of people asked for this…..because it's one of the greatest tv moments ever. pic.twitter.com/oIojKJJPwx — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) November 26, 2022

2.

Mulligan & O'Hare – When a child is born pic.twitter.com/WxzlxlM8o8 — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) January 6, 2023

3.

For everyone that requested this – Peanuts! pic.twitter.com/i44sZpL85q — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) November 25, 2022

4.

KES! Timeless & Sublime pic.twitter.com/TFca573Hz1 — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) November 17, 2022

5.

Geordie Jumpers pic.twitter.com/XY3Sq0nff5 — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) November 22, 2019

6.

Jack playing 'Face Pain' pic.twitter.com/BNGFTPKjkw — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) December 18, 2022

7.

A little bit of Councillors Cox & Evans pic.twitter.com/8ZM0qUEGix — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) January 11, 2023

8.

Andrew Neil – My Benidorm Bender pic.twitter.com/c6RmOsHhLE — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) February 22, 2023

9.

Kinky John on the Warpath pic.twitter.com/8iTjFvo9AC — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) January 9, 2023

10.

This fills me with joy pic.twitter.com/QR16Cw4Jem — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) September 30, 2019

11.

Oh go on then, you can have this as well….

Geordie Jeans! pic.twitter.com/4EQc8OcqDS — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) November 24, 2022

12.

Ghost Hunters pic.twitter.com/4NpDsxW35F — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) February 26, 2023

13.

Some more Mulligan & O'Hare – The day the Donkey Derby came to town pic.twitter.com/T3FJb0z2BI — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) February 10, 2023

14.

Jack with your face like…..

(series 7 part 1) pic.twitter.com/bj3xYnolQk — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) December 14, 2022

15.

Ladies & Gentlemen…………..Bill Decker is George Michael 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7BpDDJzrD9 — Vic and Bob (@IsItTrue_false) May 25, 2019

16.