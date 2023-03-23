Entertainment

Just 32 classic Reeves and Mortimer clips because why the hell not?

David Harris. Updated March 23rd, 2023

Twitter user @IsItTrue_False does an excellent job of compiling classic Reeves and Mortimer clips over on Twitter. With Vic and Bob’s comedy careers spanning over thirty years, there’s plenty to choose from, especially because they never seem to miss the target.

All your favourites are here… Mulligan & O’Hare, Shooting Stars, Geordie Jeans, Kinky John, Slade, plus many many more.

So sit back, get yourself a cuppa and enjoy a smorgasbord of utterly compelling and unique daftness…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Article Pages: 1 2