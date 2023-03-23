Whoever put this Burger King ad on today’s Metro front page deserves all the fries

News

We’ve featured a fair few Metro front pages in the last year or so, like this one about the then PM Boris Johnson actually doing some work for a change.



And this one about Nigel Farage when he went out and about during lockdown.

And this hall of famer about Dominic Cummings (you remember …)



But it’s never been an advert on the front that caught our eye. Until now.

And this one might be best of the lot, the day after Boris Johnson’s appearance before MPs on the Commons Partygate inquiry.

Bravo, Burger King!

It went viral after it was highlighted by @MrMKimber on Twitter, who also spotted the callback to the previous day’s Metro.

Well, he was flame grilled by Harriet Harman and the other MPs on the privileges committee.

This front page will be taught in university advertising courses in years to come pic.twitter.com/6HFIDI74h4 — Martin Kimber (@MrMKimber) March 22, 2023

Source Twitter @MrMKimber