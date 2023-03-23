People are sharing their favourite tweets of all time – 19 strong nominations
Twitter had an anniversary recently. If it were a wedding anniversary, the traditional gift would be furniture – but unless it’s a camp bed for the office, we can’t think what furniture Twitter would need.
Instead, tweeters gave the gift of nostalgia.
Twitter was founded 17 years ago today.
What is your favorite tweet of all time? pic.twitter.com/F5f2aWXNU9
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2023
1.
there has never been a tweet that speaks to my own personal experience more than this https://t.co/veBXSCaG37 pic.twitter.com/wSH7xHNW2u
— lauren (@NotABigJerk) March 21, 2023
2.
— iiXAVIERii🐚🌊 (@royalxxxmoon) March 21, 2023
3.
Fight me if you disagree. https://t.co/zbDvwx6FOe pic.twitter.com/oaePneWiIs
— JPEG Sayers (@bigmonsterlove) March 21, 2023
4.
It's probably the cars 2 tweet but this one is a close second https://t.co/VW6XsJzwzp pic.twitter.com/Dub35iFbAO
— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 22, 2023
5.
iconic https://t.co/o2xLGluSZJ pic.twitter.com/1MAVwo5Bhy
— Ashish (@itsurAshish) March 21, 2023
6.
I WANT TO BE TREATED THAT KINDLY AND SEE THE STARS FOR THE FIRST TIME https://t.co/j0gB5g85Xn pic.twitter.com/H3UWsLeNCw
— jusdani (@leanbeefmami) March 22, 2023
7.
— Andie (@AndieDelicacy) March 21, 2023
8.
Pretty sure it's this one for me https://t.co/FcFZ6UHv79 pic.twitter.com/K0hv6ndSnM
— Subjugating Heaven and Earth (@WuffFluff) March 22, 2023
9.
Tbh probably anything like this one https://t.co/oubtwKlxL8 pic.twitter.com/iM3x332KTl
— 💫Cosmic Cat🎨 (@miraclewillow1) March 21, 2023
10.
So many, but this comes to mind quite quickly. https://t.co/7Lsnf04F1d pic.twitter.com/XMMdpXZlfG
— Jaydon | #YorubasForPeterObi (@Jaydon225) March 22, 2023