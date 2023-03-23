People are sharing their favourite tweets of all time – 19 strong nominations

Round Ups

Twitter had an anniversary recently. If it were a wedding anniversary, the traditional gift would be furniture – but unless it’s a camp bed for the office, we can’t think what furniture Twitter would need.

Instead, tweeters gave the gift of nostalgia.

Twitter was founded 17 years ago today. What is your favorite tweet of all time? pic.twitter.com/F5f2aWXNU9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2023

1.

there has never been a tweet that speaks to my own personal experience more than this https://t.co/veBXSCaG37 pic.twitter.com/wSH7xHNW2u — lauren (@NotABigJerk) March 21, 2023

2.

3.

4.

It's probably the cars 2 tweet but this one is a close second https://t.co/VW6XsJzwzp pic.twitter.com/Dub35iFbAO — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 22, 2023

5.

6.

I WANT TO BE TREATED THAT KINDLY AND SEE THE STARS FOR THE FIRST TIME https://t.co/j0gB5g85Xn pic.twitter.com/H3UWsLeNCw — jusdani (@leanbeefmami) March 22, 2023

7.

8.

Pretty sure it's this one for me https://t.co/FcFZ6UHv79 pic.twitter.com/K0hv6ndSnM — Subjugating Heaven and Earth (@WuffFluff) March 22, 2023

9.

10.