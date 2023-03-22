Politics

Susanna Reid wasn’t taking any of Tory MP Peter Bone’s nonsense and it was brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated March 22nd, 2023

There was a rather fabulous moment on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today when Conservative MP and fervent Boris Johnson backer Peter Bone was doing his best to cover the former PM’s backside.

Bone, just in case you didn’t know, has said the ‘only conclusion’ the committee of MPs investigating Johnson over Partygate is that he ‘did not knowingly mislead Parliament’.

He turned up on GMB today and he thought he had got one over on presenter Susanna Reid. And it turns out he was wrong, very wrong.

Opening and closing his mouth like a goldfish.

And if you’re in the mood for a bit more of this sort of thing …

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Mrbaiti