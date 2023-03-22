Susanna Reid wasn’t taking any of Tory MP Peter Bone’s nonsense and it was brilliant

Politics

There was a rather fabulous moment on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today when Conservative MP and fervent Boris Johnson backer Peter Bone was doing his best to cover the former PM’s backside.

Bone, just in case you didn’t know, has said the ‘only conclusion’ the committee of MPs investigating Johnson over Partygate is that he ‘did not knowingly mislead Parliament’.

He turned up on GMB today and he thought he had got one over on presenter Susanna Reid. And it turns out he was wrong, very wrong.

Susanna doing what she does best. 👏🏻On Boris Johnson & Partygate Peter Bone “ I’m sure GMB have had alcohol during their meetings?” Susanna Reid “ Not during a lockdown..” Bone “ err…Oh” #GMB pic.twitter.com/0TkdJuCitn — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) March 22, 2023

Opening and closing his mouth like a goldfish.

Remember, Priti Patel was telling people to shop their neighbours to the police if they had company in their gardens. One rule for them.. — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) March 22, 2023

If worked at a (private) company where at 4pm on a Friday we were offered a glass on your way out of work. But I wasn’t in charge of the country, denying you the right to see your parents die in person. — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) March 22, 2023

And if you’re in the mood for a bit more of this sort of thing …

'How could the Prime Minister know what was going on in every office?' 'Because he was there!'@susannareid100 questions Conservative MP Peter Bone on Boris Johnson's defence over partygate. pic.twitter.com/iOEJQNxoLv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 22, 2023

To conclude …

Peter Bone has his arse handed to him. Enjoy. https://t.co/wU4K9XwFvL — Jonathan Alsbury (@jonalsbury) March 22, 2023

Source Twitter @Mrbaiti