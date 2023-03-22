Soccer AM’s ending which is the perfect excuse to enjoy Jake Yapp’s pitch perfect Tim Lovejoy p*sstake

Celebrity

Just a few seconds after we learned today that Soccer AM is still on Sky Sports – we also learned that it’s being axed later this year after 28 years.

It was a good run. Well, some of it was.

And the show’s demise is the perfect excuse to return to the fabulous Jake Yapp’s pitch perfect impression of its former host, Tim Lovejoy, not on Soccer AM but Sunday Brunch.

Same rules apply, obviously, and it’s just fabulous (from Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe back in the day).

Absolutely uncanny.

Source YouTube