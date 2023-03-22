Rishi Sunak said Labour was soft on crime and Keir Starmer’s comeback was properly funny

Politics

We hesitate to suggest anything that happens in PMQs is funny, partly because it so rarely happens, and partly because the bar for ‘funny’ in the House of Commons tends to be set rather lower than everywhere else.

And yet this moment was properly funny. At least, we think it was. It was the moment Rishi Sunak said Labour was soft on crime (you’ll be familiar with this accusation) and Keir Starmer had the best response, on today of all days.

💥💥💥 ZING! Sunak: “It’s the same old Labour, soft on crime, soft on criminals.” Starmer: “The only criminal investigation he’s ever been involved in, is the one that found him guilty of breaking the law.” ~AA #PMQs pic.twitter.com/yv0LLcvXt7 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 22, 2023

Direct hit!

Except it wasn’t quite right. It was even better.

Remarkably this is not quite right from Starmer. Sunak has been involved in two criminal investigations, and both have found him guilty of breaking the law. https://t.co/NofzRmy2dD — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 22, 2023

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

Despite the Met being full of criminals, Sunak says Labour is soft on crime. Starmer: "The only criminal investigation he's been involved in is the one that found him guilty of breaking the law. I’ve prosecuted countless rapists" Fucking boom! #PMQspic.twitter.com/89bTt2YZv6 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 22, 2023

"The only criminal investigation the PM has ever been involved in is the one that found him guilty of breaking the law" Knock-out from @Keir_Starmer! #PMQs — Chris Elmore MP (@CPJElmore) March 22, 2023

Sunak “Labour are soft on crime & soft on criminals” Starmer (who has prosecuted countless 1000s) :” The only criminal investigation he's ever been involved in, is the one that found him guilty of breaking the law."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/FxGJHdgOFw — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 22, 2023

