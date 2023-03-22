Politics

Rishi Sunak said Labour was soft on crime and Keir Starmer’s comeback was properly funny

John Plunkett. Updated March 22nd, 2023

We hesitate to suggest anything that happens in PMQs is funny, partly because it so rarely happens, and partly because the bar for ‘funny’ in the House of Commons tends to be set rather lower than everywhere else.

And yet this moment was properly funny. At least, we think it was. It was the moment Rishi Sunak said Labour was soft on crime (you’ll be familiar with this accusation) and Keir Starmer had the best response, on today of all days.

Direct hit!

Except it wasn’t quite right. It was even better.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain