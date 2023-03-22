Watch this fielder accidentally and flamboyantly invent slapstick cricket

Entertainment

Over on r/WatchPeopleDieInside, u/peaceKeeper1231 has shared a 20-second clip of some very silly cricketing action.

At some point, he became the other team’s best asset.

That was like, 3 stooges level failure.

RealBigTree

Mr Bean would need to have an inpired day to create a fuckup that convoluted and compounding.

Ycx48raQk59F

I especially liked the coffin pose at the end so we knew he truly died inside.

Distructron

The funniest boundary ever seen.

elteza

I know absolutely nothing about cricket but I know everything about how that guy feels.

password_is_burrito

This is the single most unathletic thing I’ve ever seen.

Ballcuzzi_Straw

The clip inspired u/swampfish.

Sometimes, I think I’m not good enough to join a team as an adult for fun. Then I see this.

And u/SylancerPrime demonstrated that you don’t need to understand the rules to appreciate the unintentional comedy.

I cannot, for the life of me, understand cricket… but that was still the most beautiful train-wreck of a play I’ve ever seen.

READ MORE

This cricketer was hit in the most unfortunate way and the commentary was 10/10 (sound up!)

Source r/WatchPeopleDieInside Image Screengrab