This family day out has gone viral because it’s off-the-chart weird – but very entertaining

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 22nd, 2023

Blogger Ilana Wiles@mommyshorts – recently shared an old clip on TikTok, harking back to when she took her two girls on a day out to soak up some culture at the Watermill Art Center.

That culture came with a side of surrealism – and a touch of the macabre.

@mommyshorts Throwback to the funniest day in my life as a parent. Don’t worry, this was 5 years ago and kids seem to have come out of it okay. Thanks to the artists for creating a core memory for our family! #momsoftiktok #momsover40 #ditl #throwbackditl #tribecamom #nycmom #artistsoftiktok #art ♬ Famous Mozart's Turkish March(872150) – East Valley Music

Who amongst us hasn’t said “She’s singing. Good news – she’s not dead.” on a family day out?

Ilana added –

“Throwback to the funniest day in my life as a parent. Don’t worry, this was 5 years ago and kids seem to have come out of it okay. Thanks to the artists for creating a core memory for our family!”

TikTok users enjoyed the spectacle so much, they sent the video viral with five million views, at the time of writing, and more than 11,000 comments – including many like these.

Without the video proof of this I would NEVER believe it.
Jessie Eichinger

What in the Midsommar?
Ruthie Sangster

This looks like something out of a Guillermo del Toro movie.
Abby Deliz

Of course, Twitter soon got wind of Mom’s Labyrinth. Here’s what tweeters thought.

Matt Round spoke up for unconventional childhood experiences.

Ilana is on Twitter too, and reassured tweeters that no permanent psychological damage was done that day – at least not to her family. We can’t vouch for the Portugese-speaking plant person …or the mermaid.

After seeing the popularity of the video, she posted footage with more of the ambient sounds – for the full wraparound experience.

@mommyshorts Replying to @diamantegrey somehow its even more traumatic with just the actual sound. #artexhibition ♬ original sound – mommyshorts

This exhibition needs to do a world tour ASAP.

