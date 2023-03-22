This family day out has gone viral because it’s off-the-chart weird – but very entertaining

Entertainment

Blogger Ilana Wiles – @mommyshorts – recently shared an old clip on TikTok, harking back to when she took her two girls on a day out to soak up some culture at the Watermill Art Center.

That culture came with a side of surrealism – and a touch of the macabre.

Who amongst us hasn’t said “She’s singing. Good news – she’s not dead.” on a family day out?

Ilana added –

“Throwback to the funniest day in my life as a parent. Don’t worry, this was 5 years ago and kids seem to have come out of it okay. Thanks to the artists for creating a core memory for our family!”

TikTok users enjoyed the spectacle so much, they sent the video viral with five million views, at the time of writing, and more than 11,000 comments – including many like these.

Without the video proof of this I would NEVER believe it.

Jessie Eichinger

What in the Midsommar?

Ruthie Sangster

This looks like something out of a Guillermo del Toro movie.

Abby Deliz

Of course, Twitter soon got wind of Mom’s Labyrinth. Here’s what tweeters thought.

this is so funny, who would advertise that as a family day 😭 pic.twitter.com/gomNfv3I9J — yasmin (@ycsm1n) March 21, 2023

this is so cool more art should be openly hostile and destructive to the community https://t.co/lLBMVWqrxV — edwin out west (@TrashMiIk) March 21, 2023

The Plan: Market a family day for an experimental art installation, thereby exposing young minds to concepts of artistic post-modernism which will insure an increase in future ticket sales. pic.twitter.com/StyYaaBdXZ — Kitchen Mommy (@trnsgndrmndbndr) March 21, 2023

Cannot stop laughing https://t.co/HMcIgKSB4f — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 21, 2023

I want to have kids to subject them to this 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ezGqxTeLnZ — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) March 21, 2023

Matt Round spoke up for unconventional childhood experiences.

Wait a sec, are people genuinely weirded out by this?! Most kids love stuff that's a bit odd & dark, not everything has to be Disneyland https://t.co/fm7BjZxtvW — Matt Round (@mattround) March 21, 2023

Ilana is on Twitter too, and reassured tweeters that no permanent psychological damage was done that day – at least not to her family. We can’t vouch for the Portugese-speaking plant person …or the mermaid.

Honestly the best part was watching this video with my daughters five years later, unlocking the memory and dying with laughter together. Thank you to the artists for that! — Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) March 21, 2023

After seeing the popularity of the video, she posted footage with more of the ambient sounds – for the full wraparound experience.

This exhibition needs to do a world tour ASAP.

