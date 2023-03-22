Eddie Van Halen’s son was trolled for trading off his dad’s name and his response was a proper banger

Celebrity

To the world of Wolfgang Van Halen, an American musician who is the son of the late great guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Wolfgang used to be in his father’s band but is now doing his own thing and we mention all of this because of a Twitter thread in which he was trolled for using his dad’s name.

His responses already made for an entertaining read but the payoff was a proper banger.

It all started – at least, we think it did – with this person who suggested he wasn’t happy when people said they liked Van Halen.

He’s still mad at fans for loving Van Halen so don’t ever tweet to him about VH ever — tom farrall (@TomFarrall) March 17, 2023

Yeah I hate that. People who love my dad’s work and band I was in for over a decade are just the worst. How dare you love things. Loving things is stupid. Better yet, don’t tweet me about anything at all is this over the top sarcasm obvious enough yet? https://t.co/ondIe70fax — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 18, 2023

Thats the impression you gave “I’m not playing any VH” during interviews. I am a fan of both bands(yours/VH) — Manuel Villegas (@mannyvatlamesa) March 20, 2023

Not playing VH to uphold my integrity as my own artist to build my own career, and hating VH are two completely unrelated things that have no correlation in any capacity. It’s like some folks are incapable of basic thought. (Not you. Just the dummies I’m talking about) https://t.co/JHMFkWA4aU — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 20, 2023

But when you’re talking about these dummies it’s just impossible to win, so why try? Either you be a Van Halen Jr. and people get pissed at you for riding coattails, or you DON’T and you’re disrespecting the legacy. It’s bonkers. — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 20, 2023

I’m just doing my thing, man✌️ If you’re cool with it and wanna check it out, go look at this ➡️ @MammothWVH or https://t.co/7eMJuvrYXj. If not? It’s no skin off my ass. There’s plenty of stuff for people to hate out there and this can be one of em 🤷‍♂️ Wait for 3.22 tho 😉 — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 20, 2023

And here comes the clincher …

If a person wants to make a name for themselves they wouldn’t take advantage of their famous father’s last name & band name. His father & uncle didn’t have that. Everyone in the band didn’t have that. Matter of fact, majority of current & former bands & singers didn’t have that. — Hank Stevenson (@HankRStevenson) March 21, 2023

Van Halen is literally my fucking name you grape https://t.co/ceuP5axF1x — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

Boom.

How are some of you this stupid — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

We are doomed — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

We’re with this person.

Lmao grape as an insult is hilarious — Arin Hanson, Arpeegees Wave 3 is OUT (@egoraptor) March 21, 2023

Have you considered that you chose to have a famous father? And that all of this was your doing? 😉 — Adam Wylde (@AdamWylde) March 21, 2023

Heh heh — Black Francis (@MrBlackFrancis) March 22, 2023

And if that’s put you in the mood for a little more Wolf, follow him at @WolfVanHalen on Twitter here.

Guys what should my new name be? — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

I really wanted to write “Wolfgang Paul McCartney & Wings” but there was a character limit — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

Source Twitter @WolfVanHalen