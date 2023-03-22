Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen’s son was trolled for trading off his dad’s name and his response was a proper banger

Poke Staff. Updated March 22nd, 2023

To the world of Wolfgang Van Halen, an American musician who is the son of the late great guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Wolfgang used to be in his father’s band but is now doing his own thing and we mention all of this because of a Twitter thread in which he was trolled for using his dad’s name.

His responses already made for an entertaining read but the payoff was a proper banger.

It all started – at least, we think it did – with this person who suggested he wasn’t happy when people said they liked Van Halen.

And here comes the clincher …

Boom.

We’re with this person.

And if that’s put you in the mood for a little more Wolf, follow him at @WolfVanHalen on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @WolfVanHalen